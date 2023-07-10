Cavalry right on cue when needed

The Michael Clements- trained newcomer Cavalry (Daniel Moor) showing his class in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Full race fitness was suspect, but the highly touted New Zealand import Cavalry still won with a touch of class at his first Kranji test on Saturday.

The Taupo Cup (2,000m) winner (when known as Tutukaka) and half-brother to Kiwi champion mare Melody Belle was purchased by the King Power Stable with lofty aims in mind.

Given his April arrival, the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23 as a first big ask might have been cutting it fine, but trainer Michael Clements took a punt.

Keeping the son of Tavistock in full work with his former trainer Tony Pike at Cambridge, before he flew over, probably helped save more residual fitness than it would have under normal circumstances.

Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m), only two weeks ahead of the Derby, was picked as the litmus test.

After barrier No. 1 afforded Cavalry ($19) a ground-saving run in the box seat, the golden question was whether the New Zealand form would stack up when his jockey Daniel Moor pops the question.

It did, and left no doubt whatsoever that Clements and connections had been well inspired in the bold plan they had mapped out.

Charging hard up against the fence, Cavalry gave no signs of ring-rustiness as he scooted clear at the 350m.

He did feel the pinch in the last 50m, allowing Wealth Elite (Marc Lerner) to cut the margin down to 1¾ lengths at the winning post.

Stablemate Vittoria Perfetta (Saifudin Ismail) hung on for third place, another ½-length away after dictating terms from $14 favourite Red Dot (Krisna Thangamani).

The winning time was 1min 22.13sec.

Assistant trainer Michael “Chopsy” White said the perfect run in transit would not have left them with much room for excuse had Cavalry not risen to the occasion.

“It worked out perfect. He jumped fresh from the inside,” said the Australian.

“He was lucky to get a run through the rails. But we would have been disappointed if he had not won from there, as it was not a hard run.

“It gave us good confidence on the day.”

Unless he pulls up ordinary in the next few days, Cavalry is all poised to back up in two weeks’ time.

“That’s the plan. The Derby was his target all along,” said White.

“It’s not ideal stepping up from 1,400m to 1,800m in two weeks. But looking at his form throughout his career, he goes well fresh.

“So he’s the kind of horse you don’t have to do too much with in the next two weeks. It’s not conventional but it might work for him.”

Moor jumped off wearing the wry smile of someone about to nurse a happy headache.

The Australian jockey, who has extended his three-month licence until July 27, is already tied in with Tim Fitzsimmons’ Dream Alliance – a flying fourth in the second leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, the Stewards’ Cup on July 2.

“I’ll have a beer tonight and worry about that later,” he quipped.

Kranji’s frequent flyer had actually not been in such a quandary until he passed the 400m mark.

“To be 100 per cent honest, he didn’t show me a turn of foot in his trials. I put it down to the Polytrack he has not worked on before,” he said.

“At his first trial, he moved well, and gave me a nice feel, but he didn’t have that sprint.

“At his second trial, he went a bit better with Vlad Duric.

“But today, I was really surprised with the way he took that needle eye gap and I then let him rip through. He pricked his ears back and really quickened up.

“I think he is a top seed for the Derby. God willing, he brings the same turn of foot that day.”

Cavalry’s win capped a great day at the office for Moor with a hat-trick of wins.

He first opened proceedings aboard Hurricane ($11) before riding Energy Baby ($34) to a dead-heat with Pacific Star ($15).

From 17th place on the Singapore jockeys’ premiership, Moor leapfrogs five riders to sit in 11th place on eight winners.

With two meetings left, a score of 10 winners and leaving Singapore in the top 10 looks like a realistic target.