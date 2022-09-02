Celavi is happy in Seoul: Clements

Celavi and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin combining for a win at Kranji on Aug 15, 2021.

Normally, a low number for a sprint race at those international post position draws would get the thumbs-ups all round.

But trainer Michael Clements winced ever so slightly after he pulled out red ball No. 3 for his mare Celavi at Seoul Racecourse on Thursday morning.

The Polytrack-loving mare, who registered all her eight Kranji wins on the all-weather track, is in South Korea to contest Sunday’s

1 billion won (S$1.04 million) Group 3 Korea Sprint (1,200m).

There is, however, a logic behind Clements’ atypical reaction.

“She got three out of 12, but I would have actually preferred seven,” said Clements who arrived in Seoul on Monday.

“She does have a lot of speed, but it’s hard to gauge if she can go as fast as they can early on.

“In the event she is not able to keep pace with them, she may get a lot of kickback.

“I think she has enough early speed to be right there, but it’ll also depend on how fast they go. We’ll try and race her in her usual manner, which is to be up on the pace.

“But I suppose drawing three is still better than drawing an outside barrier.”

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Korea Racing Authority is reinstating the Korea Sprint alongside its flagship race, the Group 3 Korea Cup (1,800m), which carries the same purse.

Since Lim’s Cruiser’s unplaced runs in Ascot and Newmarket in England in 2019, Celavi is the first horse to travel for Singapore since Covid-19.

The Fighting Sun six-year-old is also Clements’ inaugural overseas raider, despite his being the veteran among expatriate trainers since moving from Zimbabwe in 1998.

What he lacks in experience of travelling horses, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer certainly makes up in his horsemanship and attention to detail.

Not everything has gone to plan since Celavi left Singapore last Sunday, but nothing that he was ill-prepared for or could not fix.

“She has settled in well, but she’s not fully on her feed,” he said.

“She’s a good doer but she’s been eating up three-quarter off her feed bin. She usually licks it clean.

“She has lost about eight to nine kilos, but she has slowly picked up.

“Still, she is very bright and happy. She is thriving in the new environment, the cooler climate. It’s a good change of scenery.”

On the other hand, the change in underfoot conditions to the reputably deep sand track in Seoul might not be as good.

But, being on site, Clements could get some first-hand answers to that big question.

“It’s not as deep as everybody makes it out to be, it’s similar to the American dirt tracks,” he said.

“There are around two to three inches of sand sitting on a firm base. It remains to be seen if she will adapt to it, but she seemed okay with it in her trackwork.

“I hope it doesn’t rain, though, or it would turn into a slush. On Tuesday, the track was waterlogged after it rained overnight, and she was not as comfortable on it.

“But at her gallop yesterday, the track was a lot better. She worked very well and pulled up good; she does the same gallop before her races back home.

“In the meantime, she will work on it in the next two days, only slow work. So far, it’s my track rider Munir (Hasnir Ishak) who’s been riding her in Korea, but Louis (Beuzelin) arrived this morning and will ride her from tomorrow.”

When asked if he had sized up her rivals yet – eight locals and three other internationals, from UK (Annaf), Hong Kong (Computer Patch) and Japan (Raptus) – Clements said it was a work in progress but he was getting there.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at the local horses yet. I’ll have to map them at some stage,” he said.

“Among the overseas horses, they don’t look to have much more pace than us. If anything, Celavi might have more pace than them.”

He has also done some homework on the ground, and it would seem the “deepest” threat is still the 13th horse – the sand.

“We were told that it’s the horse who slows down the least who wins the race,” said Clements.

“We’ll see, but what really matters is, since I know her so well, I can tell she’s in the right place. I’m very pleased with her form.”

Thursday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 King’s Gambit

2 Glory Shine (I. Saifudin)

3 Victory Joy

4 Palmaria (R. Fahmi)

5 Lim’s Unique (D. Beasley)

Margins and time: 4 3/4, hd, 1, 1/2

(1 min 02.36 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Mr Black Back (V. Duric)

2 Circuit Mission (K. A’Isisuhairi)

3 Lim’s Denali (Beasley)

4 Strong N Smart (Saifudin)

5 Webster (Fahmi)

Margins and time: 1/2, 4, nk, 3 1/2

(1:00.66)

TRIAL 3

1 Dancing Light (Duric)

2 Tangible (M. Ibrahim)

3 Ocean Crossing (A’Isisuhairi)

4 Minister (J. Bayliss)

5 Lady Sprintbok (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 4 1/4, 2 1/2

(1:01.83)