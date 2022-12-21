Celavi to move on from Korean ‘misadventure’

Polytrack mare Celavi (Ibrahim Mamat) drawing away to score a comfortable win in her barrier trial on Tuesday.

After three weeks of relative calm, the action returned and, while the Kranji racecourse was not abuzz, there was enough excitement to whet the appetite of the ardent racegoer.

We are talking about the trials on Tuesday morning.

Five were run off, contested by 39 runners and, although the times returned for the 1,000m sprints were not record-breaking, there was intent in the showings.

Off hand, three horses stood out. They were Celavi, Mesmerizing and Tax Free.

Having her first run since that Korean jaunt in early September, Celavi was a dominant figure in the third trial.

Up against some really good ones like Lucky Jinsha and Fame Star, the classy mare from Michael Clements’ yard was always in contention for honours.

Ridden by apprentice Ibrahim Mamat, Celavi allowed Fame Star to dictate things early. Indeed, she held second spot on settling and planted herself firmly within striking distance all the way into the home stretch.

Then, with a furlong to travel, the Fighting Sun mare got into her rhythm, collared Fame Star and drew away to win by a comfortable length and a half.

Clements would have been pleased. So, too, the Celavi Stable, who would have been disappointed with her showing in Korea.

But, as they say, all that is water under the bridge.

From what we saw of her at the trials, she is ready to continue her Kranji adventure.

Since beginning her Singapore career in October of 2019, Celavi has won eight races. And she is hardly done.

There is still loads of racing left in those legs of hers and, come 2023, Clements should have lots of fun with his racy mare.

So, you ask: “What about Lucky Jinsha and Cash Cove?” Well, Lucky Jinsha was out for nothing more than a good stretch and he finished last. Cash Cove was a scratching.

That said, if there was a runner who truly mesmerised at the trials, it was Mesmerizing. Running in the fourth trial, the five-year-old entire put up an impressive show.

Unsighted in the early part of the proceedings, he settled in last spot under his rider Ng Choon Kiat in that seven-horse hit-out.

From that vantage point, he could see Mister Dynamo, David’s Sling and Yes One Ball trading blows as they fought for the lead.

Up in the saddle, Ng probably knew he had a load of horse beneath and, therefore, decided to take the scenic route home.

That, he did. And from his spot wide out, he fashioned a run which soon brought him to the withers of the leading trio.

A flick of the reins and Mesmerizing responded.

Taking the bit, he drew alongside the frontrunners and, in a flash, dropped them for dead, cruising to the line to win by a neck.

His time of 62.75sec for the 1,000m was the slowest of the morning. But the manner in which he took out the trial was impressive.

Sparingly raced, Mesmerizing has won two races from eight starts. His last race was in May. But do not let that long break bring up negative thoughts.

Mesmerizing can turn on the charm when racing fresh.

Think back to 2021. He won on debut.

Then there was Tax Free. The sharp sprints are his thing and he drummed it into his rivals when winning the final trial in a canter.

Trained by Mahadi Taib, Tax Free jumped with the field but was quickly snagged back to sit second last when the eight runners made that first left-hander.

But he did not stay there for too long. Given rein, he gained on the leaders and was second at the 600m.

Peeling out for a run, Tax Free took command at the furlong marker and, looking as fresh as when he started the trial, drew away to beat fast-finishing stablemate Anyway by almost four lengths.

The son of O’Reilly may be getting long in the tooth and he is not going to have his name up in lights any time soon.

But there is still plenty of racing left in those seven-year-old legs of his and, while he is still in Class 5, he could add another win – or two – to his resume.