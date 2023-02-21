Celavi to start life as mum in Australia

Celavi (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) recording the last of her eight Polytrack wins in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on April 17, 2022.

Polytrack lover Celavi has run her last race.

The six-year-old mare will board an Australian-bound plane on March 3 to start a new life as a broodmare.

The decision was made among her eight owners shortly after her run in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) on Feb 2.

The speedy daughter of Fighting Sun led at a good clip but floundered to seventh place, soundly beaten by Lim’s Kosciuszko.

It was a far cry from the day of her highest acclaim on Nov 27, 2021 when she routed rivals in the same feature race.

Trainer Michael Clements, who also owns a share, said that run told them she had had enough and was ready to embark on a new chapter as a mum.

He said Celavi’s swansong had been on the cards ever since her form tapered off, and was showing no signs of picking up again.

A “black type” win on her CV always meant she would be still a commercial proposition after her racing career is ended.

Clements let in that a few other irons were still in the fire, in case she found her mojo back.

But it was realistically just a matter of when before they brought the curtains down on a racing career that has been nothing short of prolific.

“It was always the plan to get her back to Australia,” said Clements.

“She still ran fair in the Merlion Trophy, but she doesn’t any more have the sparkle she used to have two years ago.

“To be fair, she’s a six-year-old who’s getting on and she’ll be a seven-year-old by August.

“We actually had two other options. Either she continues in Singapore or she races in Australia where she can contest some ‘black type’ races.

“It’s true she has never won on turf and there are not as many all-weather tracks there, but there are a lot more fillies and mares races there. I still believe she goes okay on turf, though.

“But, as a winner of the Group 3 Merlion Trophy, she is a stakes winner in Australia. It enhances her value as a broodmare.

“There are quite a lot of partners who own a piece of her, including myself – eight of us.

“She has done really well for us and the consensus was she does not deserve to be hammered on a racecourse any more. A decision was taken to retire her.”

Celavi has already left Clements’ yard and is at the quarantine stables, a place not unfamiliar to her.

In September, she took part in the Group 3 Korea Sprint (1,200m) in Seoul and ran last. The notoriously deep sand was blamed for the disappointing run.

She does, however, have one last “contest” to go through – of the bidding sort.

“She is entered for the Magic Millions 2023 Gold Coast National Broodmare from May 23 to 25,” said Clements.

“After she spends three weeks in quarantine in Melbourne, she goes to a farm where, over two months, they will prep her for the sale.”

Celavi may not go down among the very best to have graced Kranji, even copping flak for being just a one-trick pony.

But her eight wins, all on Polytrack, and four placings from 20 starts for more than $386,000 in prize money as well as a 2021 Polytrack champion, will long make her a darling of the synthetic track.

Meanwhile, Clements had good news regarding his apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat, who took a nasty tumble in Race 4 on Saturday when his mount Magdalene clipped heels and fell at the 800m mark. He was later hospitalised.

An inquiry regarding the incident will take place on Wednesday.

“Ibrahim has a cracked sternum and two cracked vertebra,” he said. “Fortunately, nothing was displaced and he won’t require any surgery. He came out of hospital this afternoon.

“But the filly was not as lucky. She has a bad injury to the back, we’ll wait for one week or so before making any decision.”