Celebrate with Double Martini

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) POTENTE fought it out with (8) BIG SLICK last time. They could do so again. Potente had things go wrong and was unlucky. Not only will he relish the longer trip, but the 3kg turnaround on Big Slick also makes him the one to beat.

(7) CAPTAIN CATMAN was not far behind the pair when making his bow. With improvement, he could be dangerous even with the wide draw.

(5) JOHNDUNBAR finished fourth on debut just three days ago. The question is whether he would take his place.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(3) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE finished ahead of (1) GREY LINNGARI and (8) THE GREEN GALLANT in a similar race. There is little reason to suggest the order will change. Belle’s First Wave can dictate and should have every chance of opening his account. Grey Linngari needed that run and improved on previous Poly efforts, so could prove a threat. The Green Gallant should have won by now and he may not get an easier opportunity.

(2) READY FREDDY and (4) MUSIC BOX SPECIAL have big claims as well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) MR MASTER STARTER is highly regarded and had a go in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas. He will have matured during a three-month break and could enjoy the Poly.

(3) GENTLEMAN’S WAY is coming to hand again. He is weighted to turn around his beating by (8) NAVAL SECRET, who has not drawn well but is ultra consistent.

(6) CAPTAIN SEAGER loves the trip but will be tested.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) THERE SHE GOES ran fairly when tried on the Polytrack last time. She can build on that but has drawn a bit wide.

(3) CRAZY BLUES has matured into a useful filly who can run well on turf and Poly. She has drawn well and could keep going up front.

(2) DESERT PRIDE improved in the new year. She cannot be taken lightly from Gate 2 on her Polytrack debut.

(1) LUNDY ISLAND won three in a row before losing form and was rested. A 4kg apprentice claim and Gate 1 could boost her chances.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) OWLETTE loved being back on the Poly and won well, suggesting more to come.

(3) MODE, who has shown potential on this surface, finished seventh at Vaal on Thursday. It is a quick back-up but she has drawn well.

(5) RAIN WEAR confirmed improvement with a convincing win. She can follow up if the race is run to suit again.

(9) LAUREL LANE was unlucky not to beat the males last time. Her saddle slipped but she needs to confirm she can produce the same on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) WINTER’S DESTINY shot up the inside last time but lacked the final burst. She has finished runner-up in her last two races and would be deserving. But she is trying a longer trip.

(12) ALABAMA SKY did a lot to win her maiden last time. If given a chance from off the pace, she could follow up on her handicap debut.

(10) SWISS BANK and (11) FLOWER SEASON need to be taken seriously. Swiss Bank is knocking at the door and should prefer this trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) STANLEY is coming to hand. He did well off wide draws and looks well-placed to claim this race.

(1) TECHNO SAVVY is maintaining solid form. From Gate 1, he looks the biggest danger. But he is dropping in distance.

(8) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM looks better than his record of one win from nine starts. He may have needed time to mature.

(3) CAFE PACIFICA has dropped quite a bit in the ratings. From a decent draw, he could surprise.

(4) WHAT A BLAST has a strong finish if in the mood.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) DOUBLE MARTINI brings fair Highveld form and could be hard to beat if taking to the Poly. He has drawn well.

Maiden winner (6) KHANYISA INDLELA is open to improvement as he is maturing. He looks a lot better than his earlier Poly form.

(1) BRANDENBURG’s form is strong, having produced easy winners The Appeal and Straight Up. He has drawn in pole position and could be hard to catch.

(4) DON’T TOUCH ME came in for support last time and ran an improved race.