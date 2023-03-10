Celebrate treble with Cherry Ano

Race 1 (1,600m)

(14) NATASHA ROSTOV makes her local debut for a trainer who has been flying high all season. She could well win despite her low rating.

(3) MAYA’S CAT showed promise in her penultimate start but did not repeat that effort last time. Deserves another chance.

(7) CHASING CHEETAHS has been consistent and should fight out the finish.

(9) OPENING CEREMONY is ready to win a race but will it be this one?

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) AND WE DANCED extended her winning run to five straight with a good victory over high-class mare Santa Therese last time. The mare has improved from a 72 to 100 merit rating. She is only four years old, so should have more wins in her.

There was only a head between (2) BELLE OF BELIZE and And We Danced when they met. With a 3.5kg swing, Belle Of Belize gets her chance to turn the tables.

(3) WINGS OF FIRE is in good heart and could earn some money.

(4) PHOENIX was consistent before disappointing last start. Keep safe.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) PONDEROSA PINE was not disgraced on her local debut. Fitter, she could score.

(1) RED CENTRE is returning to form and could like the longer distance.

(2) PLATINUM RUN was making good progress last time and should be better over the longer trip.

(4) RACINANTE is in good heart and cannot be dismissed easily.

Race 4 (2,700m)

(1) JAEGER MOON is suited to the race conditions. A tenacious front runner when in the mood, he may well try and make all the running again.

There has not been too much between him and (2) PEACE IN OUR WORLD. If holding on for a late charge, Peace In Our World may finish on top.

(3) BARAK has been a disappointment this season but is going over a course and distance that suits.

(4) JACOB’S LADDER has beaten these rivals but is not a reliable fellow.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(3) QUASIMODO has been in good form since joining trainer Kelly Mitchley. The blinkers have done the trick and he could give visiting jockey Gavin Lerena a welcome-back winner.

(4) ALMIGHWAAR does not seem an easy ride but should contest the finish again.

(5) LIGHT WITHOUT won nicely last time and is improving, He is clearly not out of it.

(7) OSCEOLA showed improvement last time and is another with a good chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CHERRY ANO is unbeaten in two starts. There is every reason to suggest he can complete the hat-trick. We could see the best from him if he is allowed to settle a bit off the pace.

(8) SILVER STARDUST is back on the turf and has a winning chance." space="1"

(2) DALEEL is better than the last run suggests and could pop up for a place.

(4) HONEST QUEST and (5) LAST STORM appear difficult horses to ride but both are also capable of earning some money.