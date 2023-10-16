Champion trainer bounces back

Mt Niseko (Vlad Duric) pulling out all the stops on the outside to beat City Gold Telecom (Manoel Nunes, No. 6) by a neck in the Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m) on Saturday.

Tim Fitzsimmons claimed the training honours with a hat-trick of wins at Kranji on Saturday.

After failing to visit the winner’s enclosure the previous week, the reigning Singapore champion trainer bounced straight right back with Dr Kardo, Mt Niseko and Dream Alliance saluting.

He combined with good mate Vlad Duric in the first two legs, while Bruno Queiroz brought up the third win on Dream Alliance to cap a brilliant day at the office for the Australian.

However, Jason Ong’s lead is only shaved off by one win after the Singaporean handler hit back with a double, courtesy of Smoke And Mirrors and My Boss.

On 47 winners, Ong is five winners clear of Fitzsimmons. With 10 meetings remaining in the 2023 season, the stage may well be set for a riveting title fight.

But Fitzsimmons, who shied away from any title talk until the ultimate week in 2022, again preferred to focus on the present rather than the future.

From Saturday’s achievement, he was clearly tickled pink with the way Mt Niseko made amends after his debut third as the beaten favourite in a Polytrack 1,100m race on Sept 16.

Homeward-bound, the I Am Invincible four-year-old gave the impression he would be off to a facile victory as he came steaming home on the outside.

But, once he hit the front, the $11 favourite suddenly started to loaf around, requiring all of Duric’s persuasive powers to coax him to the line. He just held City Gold Telecom (Manoel Nunes) off by a neck.

Charminton (Yusoff Fadzli) was also in the mix, claiming third spot, another ½-length away. The winning time was 1min 9.6sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

“He still does a few things wrong, he won’t settle,” said Fitzsimmons of the Jig Racing/Elvin Stable-owned galloper.

“He did tough it out to the line, though it looked like he might have rolled off a little bit in the straight.

“He wears the shadow roll because he just has that high head carriage and can look around a little bit. It just helps him concentrate a bit more.

“I wouldn’t say no to a Polytrack race, but we’ll keep him on the turf for now.”

Duric agreed that the engine is a little overpowered by the mind at the minute.

“He’s always been an awkward horse to ride because of his high head carriage,” said the Australian four-time Singapore champion jockey.

“He waited on the others a bit when he hit the front in the straight. He’s a bit of a thinker.

“It’s good he won a race for the boys. How far he will go depends on him.”

There were no such worries about Dream Alliance’s headspace, going with the way the Into Mischief five-year-old unleashed his trademark electric turn of foot in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,400m).

The horse to beat was Super Salute (Nunes). But after the odds-on favourite missed the start, Dream Alliance ($19) had the perfect back to follow.

Super Salute let down upon straightening, but the 7½kg pull in weight settled the issue in a few strides.

From his five wins chalked up in 15 Kranji starts, two were with Queiroz in the irons.

“He’s a very good horse. Super Salute is a very good horse, too, and he was the horse to beat. Everything worked out perfect,” said the Brazilian hoop.

Saturday’s win has also done Dream Alliance’s Singapore Gold Cup hopes no harm.

The Legacy Power Racing-owned gelding was 14th in the order of entry for the 2,000m Group 1 showpiece on Nov 11, but would have moved up a few rungs after that win.

Fitzsimmons was again not putting the cart before the horse, sticking to the merit in Dream Alliance’s performance on the day.

“I thought of running him in a Class 3 race over 1,400m last week, but he would’ve got 58.5kg,” he said.

“This horse is flying. So I kept him fresh and he had no weight on his back today.

“Super Salute missed the start and we followed him everywhere. It worked out well.”

manyan@sph.com.sg