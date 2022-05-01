Champions & Chater Cup is next for Senor Toba

HONG KONG • Franking his BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) form, Senor Toba has earned a tilt at the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) on May 22 with a resolute triumph in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap (2,400m) at Sha Tin yesterday.

Fourth behind Romantic Warrior, California Spangle and Money Catcher in the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 20, Senor Toba demonstrated his staying superiority for trainer Caspar Fownes and jockey Joao Moreira.

The grey prevailed by two lengths over last season’s Queen Mother Memorial Cup winner Butterfield. Enjoying was third, a neck away, in the good-to-yielding conditions.

Pre-race, Fownes was adamant that Romantic Warrior winning the Group 1 FWD QEII Cup (2,000m) and California Spangle’s second to Golden Sixty in the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m), after the pair’s stirring Derby quinella, made the Classic one of the best Derby form lines in the past two decades.

Senor Toba finished fourth in the Derby and, stretching to 2,400m for the first time since running second in the Group 1 Queensland Derby at Eagle Farm last year, he relished the extended trip under steady rain.

“He’s done it really nice,” said Fownes.

“Obviously, they crawled as well. But it wouldn’t have mattered either way. If they went hard, it would have been even better for him.

“He’s a real proper stayer, a really good horse and now we go forward to the Champions & Chater Cup with him.

“We were obviously the best horse in the race and I felt that going into the race, and I believe he’ll just keep improving. We’ll just keep going forward but he’s a serious horse for the future.

“He’s a good horse and these 2,400m races will be right up his alley. I didn’t even trial him between the Derby and this race.

“He’s a pretty clean-winded horse. We give him some nice long work and he enjoys that way of training and he’ll pretty much do the same going forward to the next race.” - HKJC