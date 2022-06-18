Champion’s Way to get it right

Champion’s Way is racing well and is the one to beat in the Group 3 Premier Plate against a bunch that tends to mix their form. PHOTO: HKJC

RACE 1 (2,000M)

12 Turf Brilliant is better than his record suggests. He registered an eye-catching run over this course and distance three starts ago. He mixes his form but the inside gate and the light weight suit.

4 Eevee is steadily progressing. He just needs to offset the wide draw but the rise in distance is a plus.

9 Amazing Boy has drawn favourably. But he struggled at times to really put it all together.

10 Fortune Patrol will relish every inch of this trip. He will be fighting out the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Blissful Life was without luck last start. He has much more to offer. He is down to Class 4, which is a more than suitable grade and the inside gate should give him his chance.

1 Turbo Power has been gelded. He has got ability and pairs favourably with Zac Purton.

8 Easy Life should find the front from the wide barrier and try to pinch this one.

9 Fighting Star is racing well. He is closing on his first win.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 Seatosky is stepping out on debut for the in-form Ricky Yiu yard. Derek Leung hops up and he looks well-placed to make a big impression first-up, especially off the back of an eye-catching trial at Sha Tin.

2 Beauty Tycoon has hit the ground running in Hong Kong. He is so close to his first win.

3 California Vanes has race experience. He commands respect under Purton.

12 Regent Glory slots in light and is progressing well. He is nearing his first win.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

10 Fiery Flying is doing better than his record suggests. He looks well-placed to continue his development with a first win. Expect he lets rip with the right run.

2 Eternal Bloom won well three starts ago. This is a very nice ride for Luke Currie and he should be near favourite to win.

4 Let’s Do It is on the rise. He is close to his first win and pairs favourably with Purton.

3 Palace Pal has claims. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

G3 PREMIER PLATE

4 Champion’s Way maps to get the dream run throughout. From there, he can win. He is racing well and is the one to beat against a bunch that tends to mix their form.

7 Columbus County ran well in this race last year and has claims again, especially if the tempo is fast.

1 Ka Ying Star was tough as teak last start for second. Expect he rolls forward and will take a bit of catching.

2 Tourbillon Diamond is consistent and has claims. This has been a tough season but he has the rating to be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

13 Midori Beauty is stepping out on debut. He has shown class under Purton in his trials and appears well-placed to make an impact. He just needs to offset the awkward gate.

1 Jumbo Fortune has mixed his form but has the class when required. He is well suited to 1,200m and pairs favourably with Joao Moreira.

4 Brilliant Way is after a hat-trick of wins. He has been defeating a number of smart performers and that form reads very well.

12 Flaming Passion is in the right vein of form. He is next best.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

G3 PREMIER CUP

3 Beauty Joy is chasing a hat-trick of wins, including successive triumphs at Group 3 level. He is in a rich vein of form and his ascent looks far from over. He can win again, especially as the fresh horse on the scene.

1 Stronger is stepping up to 1,400m for the first time in Hong Kong. He has always looked suited by this and, with even luck, gets his chance.

6 Cheerful Days has a powerful turn of foot when required. He gets in light and can reel this lot in.

2 Lucky Patch is returning to form. He commands respect.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

1 Tuchel is chasing back-to-back wins. He is on the steady rise and his last win was full of merit under Moreira. He gets Purton up and another win looks likely.

7 Love Me More is progressing again this season. This is a stiff contest but his form is strong and on an upward trajectory.

8 Rockpaperscissors is stepping out for his third outing. He is rising and pairs favourably with Moreira.

3 Wide Blue Yonder is after consecutive wins. He remains in contention.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

10 Erimo has done incredibly well since kicking off his career this season with one win and four placings – from just five starts. He can continue his ascent. The light weight, Moreira and Gate 2 all suit.

12 Gracylove is chasing back-to-back wins. His form is very good. He gets a light weight to offset his return to Class 3.

6 Super Ten should find the front. Expect he will run this group along and he can bounce back on dry ground.

1 Sauvestre gets his chance from Gate 6.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

8 Powerful Wings caught the eye last start. He narrowly missed by half a length. If he manages to put in another run like that, he is the one to beat with the strong booking of Vincent Ho.

6 Massive Action won well two starts ago. Holding his condition, he can bounce back to winning ways against this group.

9 Secret Vision has finished third in his last two outings. He is on the rise and has claims.

5 Oriental Smoke is nothing short of consistent. He is next best.

