Charles Dickens to pen another winning script

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) MISS HANNIGAN and (16) RIPPLE EFFECT scored first-up and ought to have improved for the experience. They should have more to offer. Miss Hannigan is 3kg worse off with (8) THE CHARLESTON, who could turn the tables with improvement. (5) AMONG THE CLOUDS and (6) ARTICUNO are well-bred newcomers. Worth a market check.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) ICY BLAST, (7) SPEEDING BULLET and (12) MANCHESTER FIGHTER finished in that order on debut behind Gimmelightning. They renew rivalry on identical terms. They ought to improve and should be competitive.

(6) SPIRIT’S UNITE and (11) JEWEL CAT finished hot on their heels and will also be wiser to the task. They could make their presence felt



Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) MISTY CLIFFS and (5) GLOBAL SONGSTRESS arrive in good form. After several close finishes, they will be fighting for the top honours.

(8) GREAT CAT and (9) SPRING KISS are likely improvers after their pleasing introductions. They are best kept safe with that experience.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) JAZZBELLA and (2) ROYAL INVITATION improved to open their accounts over this track and trip last time. They are open to further progress, so could get into the picture.

(3) RAISING QUINN, (8) ENCHANTED CREEK and (10) CALL IT FATE have the form and experience to make their presence felt, but could be vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

(7) BROADWAY GIRL has found her niche over 1,600m and could improve to keep her unbeaten record over this trip.



Race 5 (1,000m)

(13) JURY DUTY won a similar race over this track and trip last time. She is weighted to confirm her superiority over the re-opposing (12) WORDSWORTH, (14) GEORGIE GEORGE and (10) SUPERIOR LEADER, who renew rivalry on identical terms.

Superior Leader put in an improved display at a higher level last time and should be competitive off a reduced mark. But it is probably worth noting that jockey Grant van Niekerk is opting for returning stablemate (11) AXL and it could pay to follow his progress.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) LOVE IN WINTER was hard-pressed to win last time over 1,100m and preserve his unblemished record. Lightly raced, he is open to considerable improvement and is probably better than rated. It could pay to follow his progress back over this trip, over which he impressed two starts earlier.

KwaZulu-Natal raider (2) LUNARCAM renews rivalry on 3kg better terms (for 3.20 lengths), so should make his presence felt.

(3) RED IMPACT will enjoy a return to this trip and could stake a claim.

The hot pace will likely suit (4) SUN DAZED, who will be gaining late.



Race 7 (1,600m)

The unbeaten (11) CHARLES DICKENS is headed for the top. Each of his wins is better than the last. He made light work of some useful rivals leading-up to this race. He looks a shoo-in.

Last season’s champion two-year-old (14) COUSIN CASEY also impressed on his reappearance in his three-year-old debut. He would have tightened up and is likely to pose as the biggest threat.

On that form, stablemates (1) AT MY COMMAND, (2) PORT LOUIS and (15) LE MORNE could have a say.



Race 8 (1,800m)

(6) AIRWAYS LAW was last seen finishing sixth in the Durban July. Unlikely to be fully tuned on his return, his progress is worth monitoring.

(10) SOMERSET MAUGHAM and (16) SILVANO’S TIMER are closely matched. Both ought to be competitive, but preference is for Somerset Maugham from the better draw and the weight turnaround.

Stablemates (11) FUTURE PRINCE and (13) WINCHESTER MANSION have had good preps going into this and will enjoy the distance. They can make their presence felt.

Last-start scorers (4) HAN SOLO and (3) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA have claims, too.