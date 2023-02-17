Chau on the double

Son Pak Fu giving Jerry Chau the second leg of his double at Happy Valley on Wednesday. The rookie also scored on See U Again.

HONG KONG – Apprentice jockey Jerry Chau maintained a sparkling run of form at Happy Valley with a brace on Wednesday night, including victory aboard Son Pak Fu in the Class 4 Rotary Centenary Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,200m for trainer Benno Yung.

Sealing a first double for the 2022/23 season, Chau now boasts 14 wins for the term, headlined by four from his last 13 rides at the city circuit.

“I’m getting more quality rides and I’m getting more support, so I’m very happy now. Hopefully, I can continue to get more,” he said.

Chau has been in the plate for each of Son Pak Fu’s previous seven starts in Hong Kong.

He had his patience rewarded as the Fighting Sun gelding registered a first win in 1min 10.25sec by 1¾ lengths as a 10-1 chance over Island Surprise.

“I’ve ridden him since his first start and he was a difficult horse early on this season. He always tries to shift in and lay in, especially in the straight,” said Chau.

“But he’s started to improve now and today he hung only in a little bit. It was much easier to control him – he finished off well.”

Chau kicked off his double aboard the Danny Shum-trained See U Again. His mount edged out a brave Wind Speeder in the first section of the Class 4 Kwai Chung Handicap over 1,200m.

“I’ve got a good winning rate with Danny – he gives me good support and they’re always quality horses with chances,” said Chau.

Three of his four wins across the last three Happy Valley fixtures have come in tandem with Shum, who also carried off with a double after G One Excellent roared to back-to-back wins in the Class 4 Tai Po Handicap over 1,000m under Vincent Ho.

The win was Ho’s 32nd at Happy Valley this season – the most of any rider – with 45 out of the scheduled 88 race meetings done and dusted. - HKJC