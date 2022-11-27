Chavez off to flying restart in Dubai

Oscar Chavez smiling at his last Kranji win on Golden Monkey in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on June 18.

The moment the green light from officialdom came through, Oscar Chavez wasted no time in finding his way back to the winner’s circle – even if it meant clocking up 6,000km.

Dubai was where the Panama-born jockey got his name back up in lights on Friday, after he steered outsider Mulfit home for leading trainer Doug Watson in a handicap race over 2,200m at Meydan.

It was only his second ride and the first race meeting back since June 18, which was back home at Kranji.

That day, Chavez incidentally rode his last winner, Golden Monkey – in a feature race, for good measure. It came in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m).

One week after that high, he sank to a new low, when his appeal against a three-month suspension for his handling of Sousui was thrown out.

Worse, two more months were added to pile on his misery, stretching his time out to Nov 24.

Chavez’s season was over while his future at Kranji was at the crossroads – again.

Not too long ago, he was finally given a second chance after three licensing refusals between 2018 and 2020.

History repeated itself when his application for a Singapore licence in 2023 was unsuccessful.

But, if there was any consolation, the 48-year-old was glad he had been proactive.

Kranji trainer James Peters’ stable supervisor, Mick Lockett, provided the Dubai opening.

“He knows the connections to Doug Watson in Dubai,” said Chavez.

“I’m his third rider, after Pat Dobbs and Sam Hitchcott. I came early in August to meet people and know the place better.

“They provide accommodation and transport. I live 12 minutes from the track where I ride to work for Doug every day.”

Chavez had been counting the days to the expiry of his lengthy suspension on Thursday.

Booked for two rides, he finished unplaced at his comeback in the opener, a Group 2 event for pure-bred Arabians.

But the Panamanian Prince, as he is nicknamed at Kranji, was back in his element five races later.

Despite coursing out four deep, Mulfit still had plenty left in the tank when punched to the front at the 400m.

Graffiti Master (Antonio Fresu) threatened late, but Mulfit clung on by a neck.

“He was the third or fourth fancy. Doug’s other horse (Al Nayyir) beat him last time they met,” said Chavez.

“The stable didn’t really expect him to win, but thought he had a small chance.

“Doug told me to keep him away from the kickback, and he’s a horse you have to keep niggling or he drops on you.”

The sprawling Meydan racecourse is not unfamiliar territory to Chavez, but he still felt a bit at sea on his first day at the office, not so much around the track itself.

“I was a bit lost. I didn’t know where the entrance to the jockeys’ room was,” said Chavez.

“The last time I rode here was in 2015, when I finished fourth on El Padrino in the Golden Shaheen.

“My very first visit was in 2012, when I won two races – on El Padrino (then known as Ip Man) and Captain Obvious.

“I’m licensed till the end of the season. I haven’t made any plans after that.”

Despite missing half a season at Kranji, Chavez managed to cling on to the Top 5 on the log.

From second position on 24 winners, he dropped to fifth place, 57 winners behind the 2022 champion, Manoel Nunes.

“I would still prefer to ride back home. It’s hard to be away from my wife and three sons,” said the naturalised Singaporean.

“My wife Rashillah was able to join me with the youngest, Nabiel, for a few weeks as it’s the school holidays. They were both at Meydan to cheer me on yesterday.

“I was disappointed I didn’t get the Singapore licence. I hope the club will accept my application in the future."