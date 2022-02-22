Chavez, Kok suspended two S’pore race days

Jockey Oscar Chavez gets two Singapore race days for his ride on Sabah Star, while apprentice jockey Simon Kok will also be out for two Singapore race days for his ride on Basilisk.

Jockey Oscar Chavez and apprentice jockey Simon Kok were each suspended for two Singapore race days for careless riding in Race 11 at Kranji on Saturday.

Near the 350m mark, Chavez permitted his mount, Sabah Star, to shift inwards when insufficiently clear.

This caused Harry Dream, Perfect and Knight Love to be crowded and severely checked.

Chavez was suspended from last Sunday to March 5, covering two Singapore race days.

Sabah Star won the race.

Kok, rider of the fifth-placed Basilisk, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 350m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards when insufficiently clear.

As Kok has been engaged to ride in this Saturday’s Kranji meeting, his suspension will be from Feb 27 to March 13. This also covers two Singapore race days.