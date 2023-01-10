Cheap $6,400 online buy scores first-up

The Jason Lim-trained newcomer Cosmic Dancer (Manoel Nunes) justifying his $11 favouritism with an easy victory in Saturday's $20,000 Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m at Kranji.

Trainer Jason Lim seems to have developed a knack for online shopping.

With the click of a mouse, he has snapped up, not cheap laptops or sneakers, but racehorses.

After getting lucky with the former Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Super Salute (ex-Construct) at the Inglis Digital sale in March 2022, the Singaporean plumped for another former Snowden – this time, a Vancouver two-year-old colt named Very Surprised, through the same platform a couple of months later.

The Australian-trained handler was indeed pretty baffled by the cold reception fellow bidders were giving this smart-looking individual.

Surely, a last place in a Kembla Grange race could not have put them off completely.

“I spotted him in the Inglis Digital online sale when he was a two-year-old,” said Lim.

“He ran last at his only start in Kembla Grange. He led and weakened badly, but it was on a heavy track.

“I still got some info on him and found out he was all sound.

“As he was a two-year-old colt, and nobody was buying, I thought he was worth a risk. I got him for only A$7,000 (S$6,400).”

Such cheap purchases can either live up to their price tags when they hit the tracks or go the other way – turn into a fairy-tale bargain basement buy.

Lim soon had a hunch the son of Vancouver, who was renamed Cosmic Dancer and gelded, might turn into the latter.

“I quickly realised he had some ability,” he said.

“I then bought half of his shares for my dad Simon Lim, and syndicated him up for the remaining 50 per cent.”

The lucky owners can certainly thank Lim – and filial son for one of them – for his sharp racing acumen.

Punted down to $11 favouritism, Cosmic Dancer benefited from a trademark hold-up ride in the box seat from four-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes.

Once he was steered to the outside towards daylight as leader Simon (Shafrizal Saleh) punctured – softened up by the early attention from Great Command (Marc Lerner) – he extended nicely towards a ¾ length win.

Great Command hung on for second, with another 1¼ lengths to Tributo (Wong Chin Chuen).

The winner ran the 1,100m on the Polytrack of the $20,000 Open Maiden in 1min 05.01sec.

“I didn’t expect Stephen Gray’s horse (Simon) would be that fast. My plan was to lead,” said Lim.

“But Nunes is a great jockey. I didn’t tie him down to any instructions, I just told him ‘you know the horse, you know what to do’.”

The Brazilian ace was ringing up a riding double, after having saluted in the 2023 season kick-off race with the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Mister Dynamo ($20).

“He’s a very smart horse, he knows what he’s doing. I looked after him in his trials,” he said.

“Today, he broke the machine very well and travelled easy behind the speed.

“When I popped him out, he responded very well. He’s a lovely horse, Jason will have a lot of fun with him.

“As he’s still young, it’s not necessary to whack him too much. He just does what you ask of him.”

It remains to be seen if Cosmic Dancer can follow the hoofsteps of fellow Inglis Digital graduate Super Salute, who, at A$110,000, was no cheapie.

But, regardless of the size of the hole in his wallet, Lim is expecting better things to come from the son of I Am Invincible, already a winner of two from three Kranji starts.

“Cosmic Dancer is no superstar, but is a nice 1,200m horse. I think he can make it in Singapore,” said Lim.

“He has some upsides, but I think Super Salute is more progressive and is stronger.

“Super Salute will need to have at least two trials before he returns from his break. I’ll look at racing him in February.”