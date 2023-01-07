Chelsea Blue ready to strike gold

Race 1 (1,200m)

(14) CAN’T CATCH ME started at relatively short odds in all her runs and never finished far back. She gets blinkers for the first time and this could make all the difference.

(10) APPROACHABLE LASS was ignored in the market on debut but finished strongly for second. That experience should hold her in good stead. She can go one better.

(8) VIVIR MI VIDA also started at long odds when third in that race. She has been making steady improvement.

(1) DAPPERFONTEIN can be a handful but she is back on her favourite course.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) CAPTAIN ROCKET has put in two smart efforts around the turn. The switch to the straight course could see him home.

(7) SUPER FAST improved second-up. He has had a bit of a break and the wet weather over the past couple of months did not help in his preparation.

(12) LAZY GUY has come good but always seems to find one or two better. Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim could come in handy.

(10) MASERATI ROAR has been in the market in all three starts. The blinkers go on and he must rate a winning chance.



Race 3 (1,200m)

(8) ASARULUDU has run two smart races on the Poly. The switch to turf in a modest field should not hold any fears.

(11) HARLEY STREET has also put in two smart efforts and the pair could well have the race to themselves.

(4) OSHAKATI has improved on the Poly but his turf form is suspect.

(9) CAPTAIN CORRUPT comes with modest Cape form but could improve in this field.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) CHELSEA BLUE has had three starts for a third and two seconds. She was unlucky last time. Improved, she looks set to score.

(9) KITTYBOYS GIRL has run well on this course but her best form has been on the Poly. She has also improved with blinkers and should feature prominently.

(1) VENETIAN LINK raced greenly in her sprint debut. This trip should suit and she is one to watch in the market.

(2) SAYULITA was much improved last run and can finish in the money again.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) NEWS STREAM was second behind (8) JUAN CARLOS last time but is now 4kg better off with Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance taken into consideration. Mark Dixon’s runner goes well over this course and distance and the blinkers are back on.

(3) BOTZ has threatened and but will get it right some day. He did not appear to see out the trip last run. He could score again back in a handicap with a light weight.

(2) IRON WILL has been holding form and has dropped two points in the ratings despite finishing runner-up last time. Keagan de Melo stays aboard which is a good indication of his chances.

(4) MANHATTEN CAFE has been consistent and his last two wins have been over the distance. He should be a big runner.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) FAUSTINO is a course-and-distance specialist who goes well for this apprentice. Rates the one to beat.

(3) PRAY FOR RAIN is overdue and goes well over this course and distance. He can build on his last effort.

(4) SABATINI is a smart filly but has not been out since last June. The stable reports that she is a “top filly and working well”. Thus, she cannot be ruled out of any calculations.

(2) FRANZ LEHAR is lightly raced and also looks to have a touch of class. Watch the market.



Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) CATCH THAT MELODY probably needed her last run after a lengthy break. She has shown some ability in good company and should go well.

(10) MAQUETTE has consistent form against slightly stronger rivals. This is her best trip and she gets a slight drop in the handicap.

(1) CALULO goes well over this course and distance and should be a big runner.

(4) LADY HEIST has some useful form on the Poly in strong company. She is back on turf.