Cheringoma aims for a hat-trick with blinkers

Here's a form analysis of Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) QUICK RUN was close-up in her last 12 runs, including seven seconds. She found problems last time and deserves her maiden win.

(1) LADY OSIER was just behind her but disappointed subsequently. Can be given another chance.

(2) CONFETTI SHOWER, who showed good improvement last time, and (3) LOVE BITE should not be far off on form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) AL BORANI and (10) MAGIC DANCER are coming off lengthy layoffs. Al Borani is racing as a gelding which could improve him. Magic Dancer showed up well in both starts.

(2) BLACK BURNER and (1) BEVOETERD can get into mix.

(8) HERE IS THE TIGER will improve after debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) CLEAVER GREENE was gelded after his impressive debut win. If ready, he should follow up, despite meeting a stronger field.

(2) GOLIATH HERON is running well and could get into the reckoning again.

(3) SUPER AGRA and (9) VEGAS HI RISE have tierce claims.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(10) CHERINGOMA has won her last two starts with blinkers. She should go close to completing a hat-trick.

(3) THE KOP needs to be ridden like last time and can finish off powerfully again. The long straight will help.

(2) RUN AS ONE is running well and could get into the mix.

(9) IDEAL WOLFF is holding form and could get into the tierce.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) DEFINITELY MAYBE sports blinkers now. If they have no adverse effect, she could take honours. But she is meeting (12) HALLOWEEN on 4.5kg worse terms for 3/4 lengths on their November clash and could battle.

(4) GODDESS OF LIGHT has a big chance if she can relax early. She should run on with the extra distance.

(1) PRINCESS PHILIPPA appears above average but will be tested.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(9) PRAIRIE FALCON is maturing nicely and is having her peak run.

(8) MIDNIGHT GEM could be looking for the extra distance and could keep on galloping for her hat-trick.

(6) FROMHERETOETERNITY is coming off a rest after running a shocker. But the filly could resume winning ways, being fresh.

(1) ALL OF ME and (2) KAYLA’S CHAMP should finish close together on recent form.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) SOUND OF HOUNDS won both his starts. Although he did not beat anything of note, he could complete a hat-trick.

(1) AVERNI WARRIOR is racing as a gelding for the first time after a rest. He is capable. Respect.

(12) BROOKLYN BRIDGE improved after a rest and could get into the picture.

(3) TIMBAVATI RIVER, (8) SACRED VALLEY and (18) JAVA HOUSE make up the shortlist.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(8) DARK TRAVEL is honest. She looks the top hope.

(10) THE MAKWAKKERS has won over 1,600m and should handle the shorter trip.

(16) ROGER THE DODGER and (3) TIGER IN THE SUN are having their peak runs. Respect.