Chocolate Bomb to get off the mark

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) CHOCOLATE BOMB was unfancied on debut but nearly surprised. The one to beat of those who have raced. The only real threat appears to be (1) DARING ACT. The others are looking to fill the minor spots.

Race 2 (1,800m)

Good race. (5) FUSHIMI INARI and (1) MANZ KNIGHT were runners-up in their last two runs and should be right there.

(6) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC should enjoy the extra over a longer straight. Cannot be ignored.

(7) MVELELO improved over the longer trip and could get into the mix.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) EMPRESS GAME, who was backed in all three of her starts, should make amends.

(6) CONTRA FISCUM is improving all the while. Can challenge.

(2) WILKIES was runner-up in her last two runs. Can go one better.

(4) SI VELOCE disappointed on the Poly last time but could get back on track on home ground.

(10) VATHOMVLAFFIE is looking for further but, on her last sprint effort, cannot be ignored.

Race 4 (1,600m)

No runner can be ruled out. (3) TIZONA has played second fiddle in his last three starts and deserves a win. He is coupled with (1) STRATOSPHERIC, who won his only try at this course – respect.

(2) ATTICUS FINCH won well after a rest and is 1kg worse off with Tizona for a 1¼-length beating. He finished 2.65 lengths behind recent Gold Cup-winner Future Pearl but it could get close.

(9) KOTINOS needed his last outing and could get involved.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) KWAZZI’S LADY’s 2.5kg allowance will enhance her chances.

(3) LAST CHEER comes off a five-month break but could challenge.

She is coupled with (9) DEVILISH DANCER, who can only improve.

(5) THREE STRANDS is having her peak run. Cannot be ignored.

(7) QUEEN BOMI ran below form and should do better.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) MERCANTOUR is honest and should give another good showing. However, he gives 7.5kg to useful last-start winner (7) FLOWERBOMB, who can certainly make a race of it.

(8) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT has won both his starts in his new yard and could complete a hat-trick off bottom weight.

(2) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES, (5) SHELDON and (4) MOVER AND SHAKER are place hopes, at best.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(3) MUNCHKIN is having his peak run after a rest and gelding.

Stablemates (2) POWER BROKER and (7) SIBERIAN STEEL as well as (1) BLACK EGRET, (5) COVERT OPERATOR, (6) IRON SKY, (8) STORMY SEAS and (10) SUCCESSFUL SECRET should finish on top of one another.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(3) FISH EAGLE is better than recent form and could find it.

(2) FULLY LOADED was unlucky last time. Can get his just reward.

(1) FORT LAUDERDALE should not be far off on their last meeting, the form of which brings (4) AFTER HOURS into the reckoning.

(5) TUSCAN GOLD makes his debut for Tony Peter’s stable. Should go well.