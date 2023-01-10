Chyavana stands out over ideal trip

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) UNCLE TICKY BIRD is coming off a break. The rest should have benefited him.

Stablemate (3) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR needed his last run and has blinkers fitted.

(2) STROKE OF MERCY looks a good each-way bet.

(12) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY and (9) CALIFORNIA BOY could make the frame.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) MIGHTY GODDESS performed well in open company last time and should be right there.

(4) ABSOLUTE PLEASURE was heavily backed in her previous three starts for a second. Worth an each-way ticket.

(2) TIZ MAGIC was second in her last two runs. The filly should go close again.

(6) TSITSIKAMMA PEARL and (8) SILK GARDEN can fill the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(8) CHYAVANA is back over his preferred distance. Whatever beats him will win it.

(11) I AM GIANT is improving and could make a race of it.

(5) LUCY IN THE SKY disappointed last time, but ran two good races before that. Respect.

(3) ETERNITY RING was not disgraced in her comeback run.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(4) KALAHARI BLUE is back over his preferred trip. Good chance.

Stablemate (8) SOUTH BOY is looking to improve.

(3) SPIELBERG has not finished far behind in his last three outings.

The speedy (7) RAMCHANDANI ROAD could double up over this course and distance.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS may have found the trip a bit too far last time and should redeem herself.

(3) RARATONGA ROSE is ultra consistent. Top-three prospect.

Stablemate (4) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM jumps up in trip and could get into the reckoning.

(7) APACHE FIGHTER is also very consistent. Good chance.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(7) BIG BURN enjoys the soft conditions. She beat (3) ALESIAN CHIEF by a neck last time. The weights are the same but the extra 100m could be questionable.

(11) MOONSHININGTHROUGH was not striding out last time and meets (4) VARS VICKY on 6.5kg for 3.75 lengths. One to consider.

(8) VASEEM comes into the picture on collateral form.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) RENY finished fourth as the hot favourite last time. The filly won her preceding two starts. She deserves another chance.

Also drawn wide are (10) ZUZAN, who showed improvement with blinkers, and (7) RYAN’S DREAM, who flashed home to score at long odds on debut.

(11) BRENDEN JAMES will take full advantage of the good draw.

Race 8 (1,600m)

The lightly raced (14) TAMARISK TREE and (11) ALLEZ MORIS (wide draw) have scope for improvement.

(2) PLATINUM SKY found one to beat in three of his last four starts. He deserves a win.

(1) SAVANNAH STORM bounced back with a win last time. He could score again.