Circuit Booming is all speed

Over the 1,000m, the speedy last-start winner Circuit Booming should lead his rivals on a merry chase.

Here's a form analysis of Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley):

RACE 1 (1,000M )

6 Viva Chef appeals in the opener. He has returned to a competitive mark and his pairing with Karis Teetan commands respect. Expect a big run.

12 Raging Blaze is closing in on a first win. He does a fair bit wrong, but he can be a factor with no weight and Zac Purton engaged.

3 Red Brick Glory has claims. He caught the eye from the rear of the field last start.

5 Sure Winner is improving.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

4 Exceptional Nice gets another chance. He has been nothing short of consistent and is most deserving of a first win. Strong booking of Purton signals intent from the stable.

3 Above is after back-to-back wins over this course and distance. He is a threat over these trips, especially as a six-time winner in Hong Kong.

8 Blastoise slots in light. He steps away favourably from Gate 5.

9 Vincy is competitive in his spot. He has claims with the in-form Harry Bentley taking over.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Gracylove steps down in grade. His last run in Class 4 resulted in a win and it would not surprise to see him do the same again. He just needs to offset the wide draw. With Purton up, he will have every chance.

5 Lucky Quality has returned to a competitive mark. He is hitting form and Gate 1 should ensure he gets the run of the race.

3 Wind Speeder is beginning to hit his straps. He is a threat as he continues to improve.

2 Spontaneous is down in grade. Do not discount from Gate 3.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 Let’s Do It has shown a bit of class. He owns a powerful finish, and this contest appears winnable for him from the good gate with a light weight.

1 The Runner has the class edge. He is in superb form and needs only to offset the big weight.

5 Excellent Chariot has been without luck a few times. He will be finishing fast under Matthew Chadwick.

10 Wild West Wing is competitive in his spot. He is favoured with no weight on his back.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Circuit Booming did well to score from the front last start. He can take another step forward, although he will need to offset the tricky draw.

1 Birdsville has the class and is coming to hand. He can make the most of the step down to Class 4. He is on the steady improve and Purton’s booking commands plenty of respect.

8 Happy Profit mixes his form but should get a nice run from the inside draw.

7 Universal Go Go should also be able to sit close in the run. He is favoured from Gate 1.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 Villa Fionn is racing well. He gets another chance from the inside draw, especially as a course- and-distance winner two starts ago.

2 More Than Enough has the wide gate to overcome. Still, he should roll forward under Teetan and press for the lead.

1 Loyal Baby is ultra-consistent. He rarely runs a bad race and gets his chance again.

10 Red Brick Fighter slots in light and draws favourably. He closed off nicely last start and the step up in distance looks a positive.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 Seaweed Fortune won well three runs back. He is holding his condition and from Gate 1 he should get the run of the race. Certainly the one to beat.

6 Bulletproof is looking to snap consecutive runner-up finishes. He is holding his condition and pairs favourably with Purton. Gate 10 is the only concern.

8 Go For Tea has sprung into form. He turned heads last start with an eye-catching fourth.

10 Big Two has the ability. He has a strong chance for Lyle Hewitson, who is riding out of his skin right now.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Eason has hit the ground running in Hong Kong with one win from three starts. He is holding his condition and his ascent looks far from over. Expect a big run with the light weight.

3 Elon is a three-time winner this term. He is an incredibly versatile customer who rarely does anything wrong.

2 Be Ready does his best racing over this course and distance. He is a player.

4 Beauty Champ has more ability than his record suggests. He can bounce back from a lacklustre effort at the tail of the field last start.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

9 Ready Player One looks capable and ready to win now, after three runs. He showed plenty of ability before export and last start he was hindered in the straight. He can turn it around. Strong booking of Vincent Ho.

2 Soulmate should find the front and try to run them along under Purton. He will look the winner for a long way.

5 Gallant Crown loves the course and distance. He has bounced back to his best form.

8 Storm Legend is on the improve. Do not discount him.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club