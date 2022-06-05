Circuit Mission laps up easily

Circuit Mission (Marc Lerner) staving off the favourite Relentless (Manoel Nunes) in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,600m on turf. Third was Red Ocean.

Punters, who were willing to ignore an uninspiring last-start 16-of-16 in favour of a significant drop in grade for Circuit Mission in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,600m, came away well rewarded.

It sure takes a brave man to put his hard-earned money on a horse who last saw the rear of 15 others. But, to be fair, that came in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) two weeks ago.

Factor in his margin of less than 10 lengths off superstar winner Lim’s Lightning and the traffic he copped at the 1,000m mark, the Irish-bred could well atone in the much-easier company.

From the way he was pummelled into $17 in the market, the last run had clearly been forgiven.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, the High Chaparral seven-year-old was always travelling like a winner behind Red Ocean (Jake Bayliss) and Sky Eye (Jerlyn Seow).

Once a path between the two early protagonists opened, Circuit Mission immediately went through his gears to hit the front. He then staved off the favourite Relentless’ (Manoel Nunes) challenge to get up by one length.

Red Ocean did well to hang on for third, three lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 34.15sec for the turf mile on the long course.

The opposition in the Kranji Mile might have been too rich, but, bolstered by Circuit Mission’s quick redemption, trainer James Peters has not scrapped any ideas for similar battles in the future.

“He didn’t get much luck in the Kranji Mile. After he got checked, Jake (Bayliss) didn’t knock him around,” said Peters.

“This race was the perfect opportunity to get back on track. He had a good barrier (two) and got a beautiful trail. Things worked out perfectly.

“His form has really improved this year and I would still like to step him up in distance to 1,800m, and even the Gold Cup with a light weight. But, for now, I’m just happy he’s performing in Class 3.”

The $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m will be run as the last feature race of the year’s racing calendar, on Nov 19.

Regardless of Circuit Mission’s pathway, Lerner was just happy the Hong Kong-owned galloper had snapped his luckless run up to that point.

“It’s been a tough day with two close seconds (Commodore and Wind Trail) and the fall (off Quadcopter at the start),” he said.

“Looking at the form, forget his last start in the Kranji Mile. Class 3 should be an easy race for him (Circuit Mission) as he’s consistent in that class.

“There was plenty of speed in the race, he was up with the pace. When it opened up, he fought hard. I’m happy for the connections.

“James actually gave me a lot of confidence before the race.”

There was indeed plenty of the Englishman’s bullishness to be rubbed off on Lerner.

Riding on the crest of a wave, the former Kranji trainer Michael Freedman’s assistant had another great day at the office with two more winners – Mandrake (Iskandar Rosman, $29) in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,400m and Dr Kardo (Oscar Chavez, $115) in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 1,100m race on the Polytrack.

Peters, who does not helm a big yard, last produced a similar result on Oct 10, 2020 with Overcoming, Fast And Fearless and Yulong Fast Steed.

The treble has lifted him to seventh on the Singapore trainer’s premiership on 17 winners, tied with Daniel Meagher. But he sits one spot ahead on a countback for seconds.