Citizen wins, but ‘for sale’ sign is still up

Citizen (Wong Chin Chuen) flying home to beat Fortune Wheel (Simon Kok) by a head in the Open Maiden race (1,400m) on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

A racehorse’s first win always brings an immense source of joy to any connections, but for Citizen on Sunday, it meant something even more for his trainer Steven Burridge – the perfect sale advertisement.

The veteran Australian trainer revealed he could not find any takers after his son Wade purchased the Street Boss four-year-old in 2022.

He could not quite put a finger on any reason for the cool reception. Though Citizen landed at Kranji winless from six starts in Australia when prepared by Anthony and Sam Freedman, he did earn some place cheques four times.

Left with no other choice, Burridge had to call the gelding his own when it was time to hit the ground running at Kranji.

Three starts in Class 4 company did not produce any sparks, let alone returns on Burridge’s outlay. But a drop back to easier company in the $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Sunday proved to be a winning move.

After his jockey Wong Chin Chuen managed to find a way out of the airtight pocket they were in at the 300m, Citizen ($14) attacked the line with relish to nab Fortune Wheel (Simon Kok) by a head.

The winning time was 1min 23.5sec for the 1,400m on the short course.

The pulsating win might have put a wry smile on Burridge’s face, but it did not soften up his stand about disinvesting on his equity. The hard truth was still about balancing the books.

He was, however, not wrong in expecting a few more expressions of interest from now.

“I couldn’t sell him after Wade bought him back in Australia. That’s why I still own him 100 per cent,” said Burridge.

“I’m not sure why nobody was keen. He was a yearling that cost A$100,000 and was trained by Anthony Freedman (younger brother of 2018 Singapore champion trainer Lee Freedman).

“We actually bought him together with Invincible Tycoon (one win), who’s shown more ability than him.

“He’s won only $8,000 from today’s race. It’s not much but it’s better than nothing.

“But I’d still rather sell him for the money to keep my stable going.

“So, it was nice he won, but he’s still for sale.”

The breakthrough did not happen without Burridge having to tap into his wealth of experience for one of the most basic tools in horse training 101 – the power of observation.

“He ran second on the Polytrack in Australia, but he didn’t like the Poly here. So I put him on turf today,” he said.

“He’s also a handful of a horse. We’ve all seen how he plays up in the mounting yard.

“That’s why I decided to take all the gears off. I took the pacifiers, tongue-tie, shadow roll and earmuffs all off.

“We went back to basics and it’s paid off. He was boxed in for most of the straight, but Jimmy was patient and when the gap came up, the horse quickened up well.”

It remains to be seen if Citizen steps out in a different set of silks next, but the person putting the bridle on will not change.

Burridge does not have anything tangible mapped out, but he does have an inkling about the future trips.

“I think he’s more of a 1,200m to 1,400m horse, and on turf,” he said.