City Gold forecast amid grim outlook

On any given day, a quinella – or forecast as it is called here – from two newbies would have trainers looking forward to an exciting future.

Kranji trainer David Kok still got a big buzz from watching his three-year-old debutants Citygoldgeneration (Manoel Nunes) and City Gold Telecom (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) slugging it out in Sunday’s What’s New 2019 Stakes Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) to finish in that order, split by only a neck.

But, straight after the finishing line, Kok could do little to stave off the bittersweet taste that 1-2 result also left him with.

“Exciting future” was one of those cliched post-race reactions Kok could not give the press any more.

On June 5, both the Singapore Turf Club and the Government announced that horse racing would discontinue on Oct 5, 2024, to make way for redevelopment once the land is returned to the Government in 2027.

As crushing as the news were, Kok has no other alternative but to just take matters day by day. Right now, his priority is to do the right thing by the horse – as if nothing happened.

“The Hong Kong owner (City Gold Stable) was still very happy with the results,” he said.

“They still want to support Singapore racing until there is a clearer outcome, especially as they’ve got horses with ability.

“From 11 horses they sent me, seven have raced and this is already their fourth win. City Gold Forward won two and City Gold Star won one race as well.

“Young horses like Citygoldgeneration need more time to reach their full potential. We’re all hoping for at least an extension... to give us more time before racing stops.”

The pair came too late for the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, but it may be futile to lock in other targets down the road – like the 2024 Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge – given the uncertain future.

“The owner bought both in Australia, Citygoldgeneration as a yearling and City Gold Telecom as a raced 3YO through an agent,” said Kok.

“Citygoldgeneration also raced once in Sydney before they brought him here.

“They both arrived in January. It was too late to go for the 3YO races, they hadn’t fully settled yet.

“I’ll just take both horses through their grades and see how they come along. Not much point planning too far ahead.”

Kok said the yard had initially leant more towards Citygoldgeneration going on their morning workouts, but City Gold Telecom’s run did not come as a surprise either.

“I expected both to run good (on Sunday), but it’s true that we targeted Citygoldgeneration more,” he said.

“He’s been working really well and his last trial (won by 5¼ lengths on June 1) was really good.

“In the race, City Gold Telecom had a clearer run on the outside, but Citygoldgeneration still beat him after he picked his way through runners. He showed great fighting spirit.

“We were right about Citygoldgeneration being a better horse, but City Gold Telecom has also shown potential in his trackwork.

“On their breeding, I think both Citygoldgeneration (by Maurice) and City Gold Telecom (by Sebring) will go up to 1,400m and 1,600m.”

As if three-year-olds were not heart-breaking enough to relocate, barely one year into a first season, the all-yellow City Gold Stable also has two “babies” in Kok’s nursery.

City Gold Lightning and City Gold Thunder are among five two-year-olds Kok is prepping towards July’s Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) – a juvenile feature only just revived this year – for a return that may well prove shortlived.

“The two two-year-olds will trial tomorrow. They are improving and working well,” said Kok.

“’I’ll get them ready for the Singapore Golden Horseshoe, and just like for the three-year-olds, I’ll take it one race at a time.”

He added that he had held only preliminary talks about the future with his owners, made up of the City Gold Stable and Sabah Stable (14 horses) in majority.

Other owners include new Kranji force Pacific Stable as well as comeback outfit Smart Bet Stable, better remembered for its namesake, the Singapore champion of the early 2000s.

“Nothing has really been discussed with my owners yet. We’re waiting to see what happens in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“But my owners are 100 per cent behind me. They fully support me.”