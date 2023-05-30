City Gold Forward and onward

Odds-on favourite City Gold Forward (Manoel Nunes) rushing home to come up trumps in the Class 3 race (1,200m) on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

A $7 hotshot looking in dire need of an opening upon straightening up for the judge does not make for a pleasant watch for his backers.

City Gold Forward was one well-supported commodity in such a pickle at the 600m of the $70,000 Gingerbread Man 2011 Stakes Class 3 (1,200m) on Saturday.

Dropped to last upon despatch, he improved along the fence, but still had eight rivals to pass, with no real exit in sight at the 600m.

It was only when Manoel Nunes switched him across heels at the 400m that a breach through the huddle of horses suddenly materialised.

The short-priced favourite’s backers could breathe better, especially with luck shifting back to their side as well.

The main danger Mimosas (Daniel Moor) sat in advance of City Gold Forward, but a check off Entertainer (Craig Grylls) at that crucial moment probably cost him the race.

It takes a few more strides for such a hulking individual like Mimosas to recover lost momentum.

City Gold Forward was also a little carted off the track amid the jostling, but thanks to his much slighter build, he easily motored past Mimosas.

From thereon, Nunes just kept his mind on the remaining job at hand – stave off Mimosas, who was bravely mustering speed again, only to come up short by a neck in a blanket finish.

War Pride (Matthew Kellady) ran third, another head away with less than two lengths from the top to the seventh-placed, Darc Bounty (Zyrul Nor Azman).

The winning time was 1min 09.46sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

City Gold Forward’s relieved legion of backers could queue up for their winnings, but trainer David Kok let on he never had any cause for concern.

“The pace was very fast. As he was drawn wide, he couldn’t come in and Nunes had to bring him back,” said the Singaporean handler.

“I wasn’t too worried where he was. I knew he would find a way out and use his good turn of foot.

“I told Nunes to be patient and wait until the straight and he finished off strong.

“This horse had maintained his fitness since his last win.”

Known as Litchfield County in Australia, the Sebring five-year-old three-time winner (1,000m to 1,200m) raced in smart company in Victoria and South Australia, where he was first trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr.

He ran second to handy Adelaide sprinter Beau Rossa in the Group 2 Tobin Bronze (1,200m) at Morphettville in May 2021.

Purchased by Kok for the Hong Kong-owned City Gold Stable, City Gold Forward did not take long to replicate his Australian form at Kranji.

After picking up minor prize money in two Polytrack events, he got onto the scoresheet at his third Kranji start, in a Class 3 race over 1,200m similar to Saturday’s.

He also came from behind, but went around the field from a longer way out.

Kok clearly has a lot of time for City Gold Stable’s inaugural Kranji winner (City Gold Star also won afterwards), but, frustratingly, has not mapped out a definite programme as yet.

“He’s a sprinter. I’ll keep him to 1,200m for now,” he said.

“He’ll run in Class 2 now, but there aren’t any Class 2 races around.

“I’d prefer to run him on turf, but if there is a Class 2 on Polytrack coming up, I may run him then.

“But, I’ll have to discuss with the owners.”

Kok is likely to have more than one pow-wow with his new patrons in the next few days – and coming months, for that matter.

After importing a first batch of five tried horses from Australia, made up of the likes of City Gold Forward and City Gold Star, the go-getting outfit has expanded its base with six more recruits, including two unraced two-year-olds.

Straight after a fruitful Saturday, when Star Empire ($26) handed him a training double, Kok caught a flight to Australia, where he is currently attending the Magic Millions Gold Coast National Yearling Sale on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I arrived on the Gold Coast yesterday morning. I came with one of the City Gold owners,” said Kok.

“We’ve only inspected the barns so far, we haven’t spotted anything yet.

“I don’t go for pedigree, as these are usually too expensive.

“As long as the conformation is nice and it’s within our budget, we’ll buy.”