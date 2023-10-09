City Gold strikes with a friend

City Gold Friend (Manoel Nunes) racing away to a facile victory at Kranji on Saturday, despite starting from Gate 13 and losing both his front shoes.

An eighth hurrah from a City Gold Stable horse should have been another uplifting moment for trainer David Kok.

But the last five times – including City Gold Friend saluting on Saturday – the Singaporean handler had led in a winner clad in the now familiar all-yellow silks have been tinged with mixed feelings.

When City Gold Forward gave the Hong Kong outfit their first win on April 16, Kok sensed it could be the dawn of a new era.

Not only did they send him a shipment of 12 horses at their very first Singapore foray, but they also pledged support with another 27 yearlings.

Two more wins – from City Gold Star and City Gold Forward – in the next six weeks gave Kok more goosebumps.

He could be well on his way to the kind of breakout season he had not enjoyed since the heyday of Cash Luck and Well Done in the mid 2010s.

Then disaster struck on June 5, with the announcement Singapore racing had only 16 months to live.

With one flick of the switch, Kok’s vision of a bright future in Gold and yellow was obliterated into pitch darkness.

More wins – from Citygoldgeneration, City Gold Telecom and City Gold Star – have done little to suppress that hollow feeling of just going through the motions.

However, Kok still sees them as a glimmer of hope. Not just City Gold horses, but along with other stable winners, they have all chipped in towards what is actually turning out to be one of his best seasons on 22 winners and a Top 10 spot.

An overseas phone call straight after City Gold Friend ($28) won Saturday’s $20,000 Open Maiden (1,600m) offered another silver lining, albeit faint.

“The owners are in Australia at the Inglis Ready2Race sale. They were very happy when I called them about the win,” said Kok.

“I’m not sure if they’re buying horses when racing here is closing next year, even if we’re still hoping we can get an extension of time.

“It’s a real waste because they had bought 27 yearlings for us. They are still in Australia and I think they’re trying to sell some away.

“I still thank them for their support. They are young and dynamic, they invested in Singapore as they can’t have many horses in Hong Kong with the ballot system.

“They are the sorts who don’t like to waste time with bad horses. They will quickly replace them with new ones.”

With no way of knowing for certain what the future holds, even if the die has been cast to most, Kok will just make hay while the sun shines.

City Gold Friend is one horse he spared no effort in nurturing to his peak.

The four-year-old son of former Singapore juvenile champion Super One had been knocking on the door with placings at his last five outings, but a horror gate threw Kok’s plans in disarray.

“This horse’s work has been super and he was ready to go. I was only worried with barrier No. 13,” he said.

“I just told (Manoel) Nunes to use his own judgment, and he decided to go forward.

“Last time, the jockey (Bernardo Pinheiro) dropped him back from the outside barrier as he couldn’t get in. He still ran on well for third.

“I’ll look for another 1,600m race for him. There’s still room for improvement.”

Nunes also saw plenty of merit in the way City Gold Friend shook off odds-on favourite Lim’s Everest (Wong Chin Chuen) in the last 200m, especially when he was half-unshod.

“The horse lost both his front shoes,” said Nunes, who has ridden all City Gold Stable winners bar City Gold Star, who had Hugh Bowman up on Singapore Derby day.

“I was only concerned about the draw. Last week, I galloped him and he gave me a good feel for today. He was always travelling well. He is a straightforward horse and will win more races.”

