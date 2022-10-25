Claimer is a smart move for Blazing Astute

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) VARIETY FAIR has drawn the widest but did improve when tried in blinkers. Best effort was on debut on the Poly.

(6) DECLARE WAR has some fair Poly form and goes well over this trip. She could be a threat.

(1) NONOTI has been rested but did make headway when taking on winners last start. Stable is in form.

(4) MISS DORA is lightly raced and was tried further on turf last run. May do better on Poly.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BEVIES DELIGHT has been rested – was not far behind when contesting Graded races. Fair say.

(1) STEALTH ATTACK improved at first outing for her new stable from a wide draw. The Poly suits and she looks the only threat.

(3) ADRENALINE RUSH has shown some ability and can place along with (5) RIO SUPREME.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) LADY OF GOLD gave a good account on her local debut, where she was beaten narrowly at fairly lengthy odds. She makes her Poly debut and, from pole position, has plenty in her favour.

(3) KITTYBOYS GIRL has come on nicely with each run. She switches to the Poly and gets blinkers for the first time, so the stable obviously expects more.

(8) KABON KAPI found some support on debut and was not far back. Judged on pedigree, the extra distance suits and the experience should see her improve.

(2) ZINIKELE switches to the Poly but goes well over the trip and should be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,700m)

Blinkers did not have the desired effect on (8) ADELANTE last time and they come off for this race. She has improved with a tongue-tie and a repeat of her penultimate start should see her competitive in another desperate maiden field.

(5) WHISPERING GREEN has had many chances but will never get a better chance to shed her maiden status.

Trainer Gavin van Zyl has engaged Keagan de Melo for (2) SING FOR WINTER. She made her debut over a mile but did improve in a sprint with blinkers. This trip could now suit. Veteran trainer Pat Lunn is on the verge of retirement and (3) MINSTREL GALLERY can give him a winning farewell.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) BLAZING ASTUTE has come down 1kg in the handicap. With a 4kg claimer aboard as well as a favourable draw, she could be the right one.

Assistant Byron Vorster saddles two runners in (3) QUE FOR YOU and (8) BELL JAR. The former does have the better obvious form but Bell Jar is two bricks high and has had her fair share of bad luck.

(10) MALCOM’S DREAM won well first-up on the Poly and can follow up on that maiden win.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) COIN SPINNER has a big reputation but recent form has not backed that up with Captain Fontane disappointing once again.

(6) SPYDAS CORNER has his second start since a break and was not too far back with the blinkers back on. He should come on from that effort and should be a big runner.

The dark horse is three-year-old (5) FORMAGEAR. Trainer Peter Muscutt’s charge won on debut and then ran two crackers in feature company last season. He is making his seasonal debut after a rest. If racing fit, he could just be the horse to beat.

(4) IRFAANS BOY has been rested and has his first outing for his new stable. He comes off a Highveld win and may need the outing.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(10) WALTON HALL has his third run after a break and has been improving.

He has the widest draw but should still give a good account of himself.

(7) GIMME A RAINBOW has smart form over shorter trips and Poly is his best surface. The stable is in form and he rates a strong chance despite giving weight all round.

(5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is in cracking form over course and distance but always seems to find one better. This may be his race.

(6) WHITE CEDAR has had a few excuses of late but is knocking on the door for his next win.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) OUR EMILY takes on males but has dropped in the handicap and also drops in trip. The 1.5kg allowance could be the winning recipe.

(1) HIPPOCRATES has been up against stronger company and has his second run after a break. He should improve.

(4) MOVIE MAGIC has been dropping in the handicap and goes well this course and distance but has been battling for his third win.

(10) HALLERBOS is over his best course and distance. He has drawn wide but does have a claiming apprentice up and is not out of it.