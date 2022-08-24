Class 2 race is right fit for Tiger Roar

Tiger Roar (Manoel Nunes) scoring his last win at his comeback race in a Class 3 event over 1,200m on June 4.

With 15 horses down to contest the races on Sunday, trainer Michael Clements is certainly well represented.

Indeed, by the numbers, he will be the busiest man among the trainers.

Well, he was a busy man at the track yesterday and two of his string of runners for the meeting stood out. They were Tiger Roar and Istataba.

Both come into Sunday’s action with strong credentials and they could spearhead Clements’ charge for honours.

Tiger Roar ran out the 600m trip in a breezy 36.8sec while Istataba had first-season apprentice Ibrahim Mamat doing the steering when covering the same trip in 38.1sec.

Clements has both horses tight as a piano wire and, come Sunday, they could inflict damage on all who oppose them.

Tiger Roar comes into the action after two decent outings in high-class races.

Last start, he ran fifth to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Singapore Derby early last month. That, after being obliged to race wide for most of the 1,800m trip.

Then, just before that, he picked up a nice cheque for finishing third to Relentless in the Stewards’ Cup over the mile.

Tiger Roar came into those races on the back of an impressive win in a Class 3 affair in early June.

That day, when carrying a load of 58kg, he ran home a winner by 11/2 lengths. Manoel Nunes was the man in the saddle. It was his sixth win in just 14 starts and the 11th time he had finished in the money.

Clements must be mighty pleased to have him in his barn and the Falcon Racing Stable must surely take pride in seeing him race in their silks.

Tiger Roar put in a pleasing trial just last week, finishing third to stablemate Muraahib.

Yes, he is hardly the finished product. Indeed, there should be many more wins to add to the half-dozen he has so far.

He gets into Sunday’s action with a featherweight 51.5kg and the 1,400m trip of the $85,000 Class 2 race looks ideal.

Istataba is another who is going places. She has won just once from eight outings, but looks to be the standout in Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m) on turf.

Well-bred and brought in unraced from Argentina by the Al Rashid group, Istataba ran second, albeit soundly beaten by In All His Glory on July 31. But the Treasure Beach mare’s form before that was tip-top.

She ran second to Golden Monkey in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic in early July.

That was just after she finished fourth in a blanket finish in a Novice event over 1,400m in mid-June.

Istataba goes over the mile for the second time on Sunday. Her style of running – where she comes off midfield with a powerful spurt – suggests it is right up her alley.

Outside of the Clements yard, there was plenty of promise in the way No More Delay went about his business.

He clocked a leisurely 42.6sec for the 600m but there was intent in that hit-out. Trained by former jockey Richard Lim for the JFK Stable, No More Delay has been humming along.

Although sparingly raced – having faced the starter just nine times since July last year – he has shown definite ability and his connections must surely be happy with what he has done.

Rapidly closing in on $100,000 in stakes money, the son of Zoustar could push his earnings into six figures on Sunday.

Yesterday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday:

CLASS 2 – 1,400M

Mr Malek H (B. Pinheiro) 37.8.

Top Knight 36.8.

Prosperous Return pace work/36.3.

Tiger Roar H 36.8.

Sky Eye (S. Shafrizal) 37.5.

Red Ocean H (M. Kellady) 37.7.

My Man 38.4.

CLASS 4 – 1,600M

Real Success H 38.2.

Istataba H (M. Ibrahim) 38.1.

Straight N Arrow pace work/36.4.

Bingo Master (Shafrizal) 42.7.

Graviton H (R. Stewart) 38.5.

CLASS 4 – 1,400M

Ironchamp (V. Duric) 38.1.

Flashfast (J. Bayliss) 41.3.

Lucky Imperator H 34.1.

Knight’s Gambit 38.1.

Lim’s Craft (C.C. Wong) 37.4.

No More Delay H 42.6.

Eight Ball H 36.6.

Griffin (T.H. Koh) 37.8.

St Alwyn H (Stewart) 39.3.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Sacred Judgement H 42.5.

Melody Fair canter/39.1.

Pacific Star H (Duric) 39.1.

Billy Elliot 43.8.

Aftermath (F. Yusoff) 38.4.

Seson (K. A’Isisuhairi) 38.3.

The Wild Prince (Koh) 43.5.

CLASS 5 – 2,000M

Tony’s Love H (D. Beasley) canter/38.6.

Clergyman (Duric) 39.9.

Khao Manee H (Wong) 40.

Larry H canter/41.7.

Tavi Will Do 40.5.

Diamond Mine (A’Isisuhairi)39.1.

King’s Speech H 39.4.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,400M

Chivalric Knight 38.6.

Iron In Hand 41.8.

Salamence H (B. Woodworth) canter/40.6.

Wecando H 41.5.

Wawasan H 34.4.

Hwasong 43.3.

Auspicious Day 38.7.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,400M

Exceed Natural H 38.6.

Cizen Boss 40.

God’s Gift H (S. Jamil) 40.3.

Awesome Conqueror H (Woodworth) canter/38.8.

Lord Of Cloud H (Koh) 39.8.

Global Spirit canter/41.8.

Big Mary (I. Saifudin) 42.8.

Happy Heart canter/38.7.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Absolvido H (Beasley) 39.5.

Galaxy Star 37.6.

Tom Cat H 37.1.

Fighting Hero 38.8.

Master Player (Shafrizal) 42.5.

Infinite Wisdom (M. Lerner) 40.9.

Beat The Light 43.6.

Eastiger H 38.6.

Grand Fighter 39.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Atlantean H (Koh) 36.1.

What You Like (Koh) 37.5.

Big Fortune pace work.

Cizen Lucky (Wong) 41.3.

Grandpa Mick Mac (Pinheiro) 38.7.

Anpanman H 42.8.

My Boss (Stewart) 39.8.

Spirit Of D’Wind 38.9.

Turf Beauty H 35.6.

CLASS 5 – 1,100M

Qaidoom H (Ibrahim) 36.9.

Happy Friday 43.5.

Our Secret Weapon (Yusoff) 39.

Bizar Wins H (M. Ewe) 36.4.

Coming Fast 38.8.

Lim’s Shot 40.5.

OPEN MAIDEN – 1,100M

Fortune Wheel 40.3.

Mr Pacino H (A’Isisuhairi) barrier/36.2.

Rocky H (Bayliss) 42.1.

Outfit 37.7.

Lucky Charm H (Duric) 36.4.

One Million 39.3.

Pathfinder (Koh) 36.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,200M

Fight On (Kellady) 36.6.

Luxury Brand H (Yusoff) 39.7.

Raise Your Glass (Kellady) 37.7.

Richaven (Stewart) 40.5.

Two Million (Pinheiro) 39.1.