Class 3 thriller on the Kranji cards

Trident (apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi) returning triumphant from a six-month layoff on Jan 6. The Donna Logan-trained five-year-old has improved further and will be a force to be reckoned with in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,400m on Jan 27.

Sometimes it does not need a feature event to get racegoers excited.

Even a Class 3 sprint can titillate. Provided, of course, the contenders happen to be headstrong gallopers who are rich in condition.

Like the seven gallopers in that field of nine who are contesting the Class 3 sprint over the 1,400m on Jan 27.

They were all out on the training track on Jan 23 and each seemed to have an agenda – like wanting to take home the bulk of the $70,000 prize money on offer.

But we know there can only be one winner. So who is it going to be?

Can Silo, Red Dot or Trident continue their winning ways?

All won at their last starts. Indeed, Silo is shooting for a hat-trick, having posted a race-to-race double before coming into this.

As for Red Dot and Trident, they, too, will be carrying winning form into the event.

And the work put in by this talented trio seemed to suggest that they are ready to make a race of it.

Silo had Vad Duric doing the steering when running the 600m in 41.6sec.

Red Dot cantered to loosen up before racing over the same trip in a pedestrian 45.4 but he was forcibly restrained.

Trident went fastest of the three, clocking 39.6 with Yusoff Fadzli in the saddle.

However, therein lies a question mark – and it is a big one at that.

All three horses were winners in Class 4. Can they climb up the ladder and do well in Class 3? Well, they all seem to carry the right credentials.

Silo showed fighting spirit when beating Sacred Buddy in a photo finish on Dec 9. And he followed it up in style, coming from a spot in deep midfield to run down Makin on Dec 30.

Both races were over the 1,200m and, on the strength of those victories, he should be in the right frame of mind to get that hat-trick.

That will be a good send-off present before he heads for the rich pickings in Hong Kong.

As for Trident and Red Dot, they both know that the most important spot on a racetrack is the finish line.

Between them, they have been there six times.

Trident, from Donna Logan’s yard, has won four races from 14 starts, while Red Dot has been successful twice from just four outings.

And here is the clincher. Both Red Dot and Trident have raced in Class 3 company.

Before that last-start success in Class 4 on Jan 4, Trident finished a smack-up fourth to Real Efecto in a nine-horse Class 3 race over the mile.

He faces off with Real Efecto on Jan 27 and he will be really comfortable over the track and trip.

As for Real Efecto, he also worked well, running the 600m in 39.3 under Amirul Ismadi.

To date, he has won six races for trainer David Kok and there could be more in the offing.

Back to Red Dot, the Irish-bred is in a good place. Sure, the rise in class will demand a lot more from him but his recent showings, coupled with his work on Jan 23, does seem to suggest good things to come.

Red Dot won his last race on Dec 30 on the back of two winning trials and Kok has not allowed him to rest on his laurels.

He set him to the trials on Jan 18 and Red Dot came through with flying colours. He handed his rivals a six-length beating.

Racing in the colours of Lucky Stable, Red Dot has what it takes to build on his current credentials.

As for the other three runners who worked well ahead of their Class 3 assignment, they, too, cannot be simply brushed aside.

Makin had Manoel Nunes in the saddle when running the 600m in a swift 35.1.

Stablemate Lim’s Craft took off and clocked 36.7 for the same trip, while Ocean Crossing – though not as speedy – ran out the distance in 43.2.

A four-year-old Australian-bred, Makin has just one win to show from nine starts and he is another one who must defy promotion to win.

Can he do it? Who is to know? His last two starts in Class 4 were more than decent showings. Both times, he ran second – losing out by a short head to Ace Of Diamonds on Dec 17 and then beaten by Silo on Dec 30.

Being promoted is not ideal but, with just 53kg on his back, he will be right in the mix from go to whoa.

As for Ocean Crossing, he has “been there and done that”. A seven-time winner from 42 starts, you just never know when he is going to pop up.

So toss him into those novelty bets. He could add juice to the payout.

