Class 4 sprint shaping up to be a sizzler

Shanghai Star (Shafrizal Saleh) winning in a smart 1min 9.95sec for the 1,200m on turf on Aug 21. On Tuesday morning’s hit-out, the five-year-old has a top chance on Saturday.

Some may say it is only a Class 4 race. Well, on paper, it is.

But, when hooves hit the turf, that exciting Class 4 race on Saturday could have you rising from your seat and cheering.

Right now, the stars of that $50,000 dash over the 1,400m on turf appear to be Shanghai Star and Street Of Dreams.

And, bright and early on Tuesday morning, both were on the training track – putting in the final touches to their act.

Shanghai Star was paced by Fight On to run the 600m in a fast and fluent 36.4sec with jockey Shafrizal Saleh astride.

A while later, Street Of Dreams trotted out with Manoel Nunes in the saddle and they covered the same distance in 38.2sec.

Both horses looked fighting fit.

Fight On, who was partnered by Matthew Kellady, is down to contest the $75,000 Restricted Maiden sprint over 1,400m on turf.

But it was all about Shanghai Star and Street Of Dreams.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger, Shanghai Star lost no marks when finishing second to Mr Black Back in a similar sort of race on Oct 2.

And we know just how good Mr Black Back has turned out to be.

He scored again on Oct 15 and has virtually earned a berth in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 19.

After some near misses, Shanghai Star shed his maiden status on Aug 21.

That day, when ridden by Shafrizal, the five-year-old produced a well-timed run to win going away over 1,200m on turf.

As for Street Of Dreams, he is just starting out and his future looks promising.

Brought in to race in the colours of Joe Giovanni Sarjeet Singh and under the care of Steven Burridge, the four-year-old Australian-bred made his racing debut in March.

That day, he picked up a minor cheque for finishing fourth behind Istataba.

Two starts and four trials later, he found the line well to take second spot behind Mariana Trench in a 1,200m race.

The writing was on the wall.

Street Of Dreams would win a race sooner rather than later.

On Oct 2, that victory came in no uncertain terms, when the bay gelding had his rivals eating dust in a 1,200m race.

He romped home by more than six lengths.

Come Saturday, he will be aiming to make it two in a row.

But Shanghai Star will have something to say about that.

So, stay tuned for the battle to come.

Baertschiger will be eyeing a double for the day when he saddles Outfit in the Class 5 Division 1 sprint over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Paced by stablemate Raise Your Glass, Outfit earned a star beside his name when he breezed over the 600m in 38.2sec.

It was a winning workout.

As the only last-start winner in that contest, he could and should justify favouritism.

Incidentally, that last-start win on Sept 24 was a runaway success in more ways than one.

Ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, who has since left our shores for greener pastures in Dubai, Outfit tracked the lead all the way until the final furlong.

Once there, and with the finish in his cross-hairs, he lengthened strides to put daylight between himself and the rest.

It was a completely comprehensive victory.

Five lengths was the official margin. If sent off earlier, it could have been 10.

Outfit is far from being the finished product. A race-to-race double would not come as too much of a surprise.

Tuesday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

CLASS 3 - 1400M

Quarter Back 44.8.

Red Ocean H (M. Kellady) 37.4.

Savvy Command H (M. Akmazani) 39.5.

Stenmark (S. Jamil) barrier/37.3.

Chicago Star 42.3.

Karisto H 39.1.

Real Efecto (I. Saifudin) 41.5.

Boomba H (C.C. Wong) 37.4.

Sabah Star H canter/40.3.

Wealth Elite (W.H. Kok) 36.7.

Cheval Blanc (L. Beuzelin) 44.1.

My Man 36.7.

CLASS 4 - 1700M

Leatherhead 37.3.

Axel H (V. Duric) 38.8.

King Louis canter/38.7.

Thunder H 41.3.

Gold Kingdom (Wong) canter/42.2.

Sky Eight (Saifudin) canter/38.6.

MONDAY: Straight N Arrow 43/35

CLASS 4 - 1400M

Legacy Fortune (J. Bayliss) 40.6.

Sacred Judgement H (Wong) 41.

Our Pinnacle (P.H. Seow) 41.3.

Knight’s Gambit canter/45.2.

Street Of Dreams H (M. Nunes) 38.2.

Lucky Imperator 34.5.

Shanghai Star H (S. Shafrizal) 36.4.

Wecando 38.3.

Mr Hooper 41.6.

CLASS 4 - 1200M

Water Rocket (Duric) 36.9.

Super Salute H (Nunes) 36.5.

Hugo (Kok) 41.2.

King Zoustar H (Bayliss) 43.6.

Rocky H (Bayliss) 38.9.

MONDAY: Harry Dream H 39.6.

War Warrior H 35.9.

CLASS 5 - 1600M

Tigarous H (T.H. Koh) 38.1.

Sayonara H (T. Krisna) 39.2.

Helushka 37.9.

Footstepsonthecar (Shafrizal) canter/pace work.

Anyway (T. Rehaizat) canter/38.6.

Heng Xing canter/39.5.

MONDAY: Fortune Star 35.8.

Flying Yellow 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 1400M

Chivalric Knight (Nunes) barrier/37.

Alexander 37.3.

Diamond Beauty (N. Zyrul) 45.5.

Intrepid H 41.

See Yah H (Zyrul) 45.2.

Zoffspeed (Krisna) 39.9.

Sound The Siren (Seow) canter/39.6.

Big Day (Wong) 41.7.

Victory Joy (Saifudin) 41.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1200M

Ibex H (Shafrizal) 38.1.

Outfit H 38.2.

Per Incrown H (Zyrul) 40.8.

Super Dynasty H 34.3.

Northern Sun 36.3.

Happy Friday 41.7.

Super Generous canter/42.3.

Fountain Of Fame (M. Lerner) 42.4.

Pathfinder (Saifudin) 38.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1200M

Retallica (Kok) 41.1.

Whistle Grand 42.5.

Braced 43.1.

Spirit Of D’Wind H 36.7.

Sportscaster 38.5.

Turf Beauty (Wong) 45.6.

MONDAY: Winning Power 35.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1000M

Pure Perfection 42.5.

Takhi (Nunes) 38.2.

Tesoro Pirata (Bayliss) 38.1.

MONDAY: Qaidoom H 39.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1000M

Bizar Wins (I. Amirul) 35.3.

Sun Step 36.3.

Thomas De Lago 34.4.

Cash Out pace work.

MONDAY: Blue Chip 37.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1200M

Tributo (Kok) 37.9.

Raffie H (Krisna) canter/38.5.

The Star H 39.2.

Kinabalu Prince (Duric) 39.

Arriba 36.7.

Happy Warrior (Amirul) 41.6.

King’s Gambit 41.8.

Raising Sixty-One 41.3.

Red Maned 45.

MONDAY: Lucky Charm H 39.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1400M

Shihab H 39.1.

Bestseller (Krisna) pace work.

Fight On (Kellady) 36.8.

January H (Kok) 41.3.

Jazz Band (Kellady) 40.3.

Raise Your Glass (Kellady) 38.2.

Richaven (Beuzelin) 39.1.