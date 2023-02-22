Class 4 to suit Savvy Delight

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 M M Johnny is racing well and deserves a first win. He has the right draw here, which should see him receive the run of the race under an in-form Matthew Chadwick.

1 Happy Tango is closing in on another win. He has found his mark and this grade suits Expect him to roll forward under Karis Teetan in a bid to make all and offset his wide draw.

9 Touch Faith is consistent and pairs favourably with Zac Purton this time.

7 Common Room mixes his form but he should be able to make good use of the inside gate.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Happy Gathering returns to Class 5. His last run in this grade returned a win earlier this season and he has since been racing with plenty of merit up in class. He can take advantage of this dip with Hugh Bowman engaged.

3 Double Show has been thereabouts without winning. Expecting another strong showing from him.

4 Le Plus Vite has shown he is capable of winning, especially in this grade. He pairs favourably with Vincent Ho.

11 Raging Blaze tends to run well without winning. Expect him to finish strongly.

Race 3 (1,650m)

4 Legion Of Merit has been a force to be reckoned with all season long at Happy Valley. He has found his groove now and is more than capable of bouncing back from defeat last start, just as he has done previously.

6 Right As Rain has the class but tends to set himself a big task from the tail of the field. 2 Turin Warrior is chasing a first win. He has been around the mark all season and deserves another chance with Silvestre de Sousa aboard.

3 Rainbow Light knows what he is doing at Happy Valley. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Savvy Delight’s return to Class 4 is a big plus. He is a winner in this grade and Purton, who will have admirers, hops up from a good gate. He just has the top weight to defy a number of improvers at the bottom of the handicap.

4 E Brother is chasing back-to-back wins. He has found his grade and should get every chance on the speed here from gate two. He can take catching.

5 Sight Hero is a model of consistency and deserves another win.

7 Timestorm is on the steady improve and luck will see him figure.

Race 5 (1,650m)

9 River Views is consistent and this will soon translate into a first win. He gets the right draw here for Jerry Chau, who knows him well.

5 Packing Succeeder has the ability and, with further improvement, can be rewarded. Purton sticks aboard, indicating a win is close.

1 Viva Popcorn is always a threat over this course and distance. He gets a handy 10lb (4.5kg) taken off with rookie Angus Chung engaged.

3 Lean Hero is chasing back-to-back wins. He was clinical last start and is open to more improvement.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 General Ace is taking all the necessary steps forward towards a first win. He slots in light this time and his latest effort for fourth was eye-catching. He could catch these off guard under no weight.

1 Publicist was withdrawn last start due to an incident behind the gates. He has the ability and Purton’s booking catches the eye.

2 Kokushi Musou is in superb form and his last-start ninth is only a blip. He can be competitive here under Bowman.

3 Top Top Tea is next best. The good draw is a plus.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 High Cloud’s return to Happy Valley should spark improvement. Teetan hops aboard, which is suitable, and he appears capable of offsetting the wide gate. One to beat.

8 Flying On The Turf is chasing a hat-trick. He remains in Class 4 and his rise gives no signs of stopping for an in-form Jamie Richards.

1 Compassion Super is in the right vein of form. Bowman takes the ride again and the inside barrier will afford him a forward position with ease.

3 Mega Bonus can lead under 10lb claimer Chung. He will take some catching.

Race 8 (1,650m)

12 Faulds appears to be progressing once more in the right direction. He is showing a fair amount of consistency of late and does appear capable of making good use of no weight on his back from a positive barrier.

8 E Legend is chasing back-to-back wins. He gets his chance again but the rise to Class 3 makes it tougher.

10 Silver Hammer has shown ability. He can take another step forward here for Alexis Badel.

3 Meaningful Star returns following a lengthy stint on the sidelines. He looked sound in his trials.

Race 9 (1,200m)

12 Stormtrouper has been around the mark all season. He deserves another win and just needs a few favours. It would not surprise to see him rewarded here, with no weight on his back, in a tricky contest to close out the meeting.

6 Nordic Dragon is the standout. His first two wins were superb before defeat last time out. He can bounce back.

5 Mark The Moment continues to improve with every start. He is on an upward trajectory and gets an ideal barrier here.

3 Beauty Charge is better than what his last start suggests. Expect improvement. - Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club