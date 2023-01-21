Class 4 suits Sergeant Pepper

Race 1 (1,200m)

2 Ping Hai Galaxy is worth taking a chance on. He is by The Factor, a Group 1 winner on dirt. He has always trialled well on the surface and can go one better.

3 Super Win Dragon will probably start at very short odds. He has been imperious this term with three wins from three outings – all on dirt. He could be hard to catch.

1 Ka Ying Master rarely runs a bad race. He is also capable of going one better.

4 Astrologer has always trialled well on the dirt. Next best.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Colourful Prince is expected to fire to the front. He has got the gate speed to do so and give him every chance to nail a first win. The dirt suits, so does his pairing with Lyle Hewitson, who snared a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

11 Fortune Marbo is better than his form suggests. His trials on the dirt have been very good. He is worth an each-way ticket.

3 Touch Faith is a winner on the dirt but may find this difficult from Gate 12. He does get Zac Purton to offset this hindrance.

7 Gold Comet is returning to form. He can mount a challenge.

Race 3 (1,600m)

4 The Rock had a minor setback recently but his latest trackwork was impressive. He is no stranger to drastic form reversals but Gate 1 will give him every chance to knock his rivals out.

3 All For St Paul’s should find the front and lead this group. He is tough, tenacious and capable of winning.

2 Running Glory has the class but suspect he is better over further. However, this is not an overly strong field.

1 Excellent Proposal has mixed his form but this is a significant dip to what he is used to.

Race 4 (1,200m)

13 Alloy Star is on the quick back-up. He caught the eye six days ago, flashing home to finish fifth. With the huge advantage of a light weight, he looks the one to beat.

14 Raging Blaze also has no weight on his back. He has been improving this season and has shown that he is very close to a first win.

3 M M Johnny is in sound form and looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts.

5 Encore flashed home fifth two runs back. Expect him to reproduce that effort.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Sergeant Pepper has a significant class edge on this group. He returns to the dirt after a long time but he has always trialled well on it. He looks well placed with the return to Class 4.

4 Flying Bonus can lead. From there, he should take a fair bit of running down.

3 Shining Fortune loves the dirt and is racing well.

11 Son Pak Fu can improve sharply. Big watch with no weight.

Race 6 (1,600m)

10 General Ace was squeezed out of his most recent outing. Forgive that run. He is capable of improving, especially with Vincent Ho sticking aboard. Gate 1 should see him save ground throughout.

6 Flying Mojito turned his form around to finish a close second last start. He is improving and Purton’s booking bears close watching.

3 Turquoise Alpha has not done too badly since his last success four starts back. It would not surprise to see him return to form.

1 Oscar Glory should find the front. He can take running down at times.

Race 7 (1,000m)

6 Noble One did well last start but had no luck when it mattered. He can bounce back, especially as the outside draw should afford him the run of the race.

2 Excellent Fighter won on debut in the same race. He looks to have plenty up his sleeve and his pairing with Silvestre de Sousa bodes well for this contest.

9 Prince Of Porty steps out following a number of tidy trials. Purton hops up for his debut and this contest shapes as a suitable starting point.

1 Forte finished second at his penultimate start. Do not rule him out.

Race 8 (1,400m)

13 Gallant Hero has a powerful finish. He has shown several times this season that he is very close to a first win. The light weight should afford him his opportunity.

2 Forerunner was impressive when winning on debut. He takes a step up in a grade but he appears above average.

10 Run Run Buddy can improve following a sound effort on debut for second.

3 The Hulk has the class to score. The question is whether he is in the right vein of form.

Race 9 (2,000m)

4 Five G Patch is the one to beat, after a cracking run at Happy Valley last start. He should be fit and ready to lead his rivals on a merry chase.

12 Natural Storm is chasing back-to-back wins. The distance is of no concern and the light weight is more than ideal.

10 Hit The Shot does nothing wrong. Expect him to fight out yet another finish.

6 Intrepid Winner mixes his form but is more than capable over 2,000m. He has a powerful finish.

Race 10 (1,200m)

7 Magniac makes his debut in Hong Kong after impressing in his trials. He appears well educated and his trio of wins in Australia were sound. He looks ready to make an immediate impact.

4 Beauty Eternal is very talented with a win and a third in two starts, but he can be his own worst enemy. He is a major player should he receive the chance to show his best.

8 Hyper Dragon Ball is the each-way play of the race. Expect sharp improvement from him at a price.

1 Jumbo Fortune is dropping in class and can spring a surprise.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club