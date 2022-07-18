Class drop favours Daughter Of Zeus

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) KIMBALL O’HARA was not disgraced in a two-year-old feature on debut, despite a slow start. He would have come and should be competitive.

(1) WYLIE JACK has the benefit of race fitness and experience. On form, he ought to make his presence felt.

The well-bred two-year-old newcomer (4) CAPTAIN CORRUPT represents a formidable trainer-rider combination and could fight out the finish, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(2) COSMIC EMPIRE, (7) MACHETE MAN and (8) QUASIMODO can be considered for the minor placings.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BODY ELECTRIC and (2) PACIFIC GREEN made winning debuts over this course and distance but disappointed in feature races subsequently. Body Electric is open to improvement returning from a break. Pacific Green ought to have tightened up since her last-start fourth in open company.

(3) PRIMULA should fare better back against her own gender.

(8) YAYA MARIA was a promising third on debut over this track and trip. She could have a say with likely improvement.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL has been costly to follow after three consecutive seconds. But the filly remains the one to beat.

(6) INARA’S DYNASTY made improvement from her debut to finish second over a similar trip. She should play a leading role with further progress.

(9) THE AGENTS MUSE was making her debut when finishing behind Inara’s Dynasty. But she will be wiser to the task.

(10) TURKISH KELIM and (7) KHEER are newcomers to note. Respect any market support.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) INNAMORARE confirmed the promise of his debut second over 1,000m with another second over 1,200m. Bred to go the extra 200m, he should go one better.

(3) SUDDEN SONG and (6) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM should pose as threats with improvement.

(2) DOUBLE DUET and (7) FOREVER BILL are capable of getting into the picture, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) METAR has improved with every start and has given the impression she will have even more to offer over the 1,600m trip.

(3) WAYWARD GIRL and (2) AIR OF ROYALTY are capable of better than their disappointing efforts behind (6) BENEATH THE MOON, who improved with the step-up to this trip.

(4) ISLAND BEAUTY has improved in two starts after a break and should be better over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS has held her form in a higher grade and was second over this track and trip in a stronger race last time. She rates as the one to beat with the class drop.

(1) ISLAND TREASURE has held on that form but is capable of getting closer.

(3) PERFECT TRUST, (4) RAISING QUINN and (5) ACADEMIC GOLD are consistent at this level. They will likely acquit themselves competitively .

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(1) NAVY STRENGTH ran with merit in his first start out of the maidens when fifth in a Winter Series feature over 1,800m. A repeat of that effort could see him win with the drop to this class.

(4) JASMINE and (6) FYNBOS are favourably treated by the conditions on their gender. They should keep Navy Strength honest over a distance that suits.

Last-start winner (7) TIN CUP has more to do out of the maidens but is progressive and could improve to pose a threat.

(3) MILLAHUE and (8) PIKETBERG ALLEY will have more to offer over this trip but could make their presence felt, too.