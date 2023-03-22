Class drop favours Trafalgar Square

Race 1 (1,100m)



(12) ERROLS LEGACY has shown up nicely in three starts, including a debut third. The filly’s experience should count.

(8) JURY’S OUT raced greenly on debut, finishing a distant third. She should come on from that and has Keagan de Melo aboard.

(1) MICKE’S BOMB made a promising Highveld debut at long odds and is one to watch in the market.

(10) TICKALOX made a modest debut but did find some market support which suggests that she should make improvement with that run under her girth.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(6) VARIETY FAIR has run well on this course and found one too good last time when taking on the males. She has been consistent and should give a good account of herself.

(7) MIA SOPHIA returns from a lengthy break. Her last run is best ignored. She has a chance on previous if racing fit.

(8) IMPERIOUS DESTINY made a smart debut, beaten under a length. The experience should count in her favour. But there should not be much between her and (9) DADDY’S JET, who produced a much-improved performance last time. Only a neck separated them.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(3) RADICCHIO has improved with every outing and should enjoy the step-up in trip. He meets modest company.

(2) RELEASE ME has his first run for a new stable. He has had to contend with difficult draws in the Cape and has a plum gate with a claiming apprentice up.

(10) KASHKAVAL has shown some ability but has a wide gate to contend with.

(7) MOON HARVEST has been consistent but all his best efforts have come on the Poly, which is a concern.



Race 4 (2,400m)



(9) JOHNNY’S HOPE has gone close for his new stable in two runs over shorter distances. He should go close if he stays the trip.

(2) THE GREEN GALLANT has been unlucky on many occasions and is due a change of fortune. He needed his last run and should strip a lot fitter.

(1) LA DREAMER takes on the males but her best recent form has been on this course. Her last run was way below par.

(7) TRITON is consistent and stays well and is another with a winning shout.



Race 5 (1,200m)



(1) SPYDAS CORNER has been up against stronger rivals and has not finished too far back. The drop in class should see him competitive.

(4) DONQUERARI steps out first time for his new stable. He has been narrowly beaten in his last two starts and is 2kg better off with (6) BEECHAMWOOD BOY on their last meeting.

Beechamwood Boy has been creeping up the handicap and, although up in class, he must have a strong chance of another victory.

(2) LOVE BOMB is slowly coming down in the handicap and appears to be over her optimum trip.



Race 6 (1,000m)



(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is going over his best trip and looked a winner before being caught late last time and was beaten less than a length. He takes a big drop in class.

(6) FASHION MISTRESS takes on the males but was not far back in two starts in the Cape. She has dropped four points.

(9) AULD MUG showed up well first run with blinkers. The stable is in good form of late.

(3) BLESS ME FRED has his constancy rewarded last run. He goes equally well on the Poly and turf and has a chance again.



Race 7 (1,400m)



(6) MARIA COROLINA is holding form well and should put in another bold effort.

(10) CRAZY BLUES has a wide draw but is having her first run for her new stable. She goes very well over this course and distance.

(7) SLEEK AS SILK has won her last two starts, the last time with the blinkers removed. She steps up in class but can still be competitive.

(9) CONCHITA is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip and she has