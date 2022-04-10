Class drop should benefit Majorca Palace

RACE 1 (1,400M)

This could get close between (2) SPECIALLY SELECTED and (3) RED SOLE, who have drawn alongside one another. Specially Selected is ultra consistent and might prefer the change to a less frantic pace over the extra trip. Red Sole was hampered in his last run over this distance and could have got a lot closer. Back on the Poly, he should have every chance.

(4) LAKE COMO needed the run when finishing ahead of Red Sole last time and should be right there at the business end.

(9) FIBBER MAGEE is improving.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) PICARA, who has been carded in another race, has a big chance if she contests in this.

Her main rivals, (8) LITTLE MISS KJ and (5) ADITI, are juveniles who may need their first run on the Poly. Little Miss KJ was eye-catching on debut and could mow them down. But she is a bit hot-headed and has to overcome a wide draw. Aditi has turned in sensible runs and could appreciate the surface. She rates as a big runner.

(2) ADDIENA is very speedy. She outpaced all until the final segment of her last race and could keep going this time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) SILVANO’S TIMER has run with the best around in the Western Cape. He is returning after a very long break and may have had his issues. But he has a good draw and is well in at the weights.

Best in at the weights is (1) PRAY FOR RAIN, who has run some very good races on the Poly. He could enjoy the longer trip.

(8) GIACOMO PUCCINI should turnaround a beating by (6) PRINCE OF TARANTO at these weights.

(3) AFRICAN SKYLINE is carrying a light weight and is back on the Poly. He could take full advantage with fitness on his side.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(8) MAJORCA PALACE has disappointed but is dropping in class. He could get his confidence boosted against this lot.

(4) QUANT MASTER looked dangerous last time on the Poly and he has also run a fair race on the turf. From a decent draw, he should contest the finish.

(2) ONE TOO MANY has lacked a finish since winning his maiden. He may be better when held up for his run. He has had all the luck in terms of his starting stall and must take advantage.

(3) IMPARTIAL gave signs he could be coming back to best.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) COROMANDEL won a nice race from the front last time. He has won on the Poly, so could follow up as he looks well in again.

The Highveld-based (5) BIT OF FUN needed his last two runs. He has been dropping in ratings and could improve on the Poly.

(6) TALES OF US was not disgraced in his comeback behind a Poly specialist. He should come on in leaps and bounds.

(2) LIVING WATERS has better luck with his barrier and may finally score his long-overdue win.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

It could get close between (3) DEEP GLOBAL and (6) HEY BILL this time. Deep Global beat Hey Bill by 11/4 lengths but is now 1.5kg worse off. He did show potential and may be back on an upward curve, so must be respected. Hey Bill ran a cracker last time and should build on that to add a Poly win to his tally.

(7) STATEOFUSA caught the eye in his run after a rest. He won well before that and should now appreciate this longer trip.

(8) FINAL OCCASION, (1) FLYING VISION and (2) OVER THE BAY could pop up to win.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) ROY’S COMMAND has found his niche and has been unstoppable. He has a fresh new task off his higher rating but he can do it again.

(9) GENTLEMAN’S WAY was formidable on the Poly but has run best on the turf in recent times. His rating has dropped and he could pose a threat.

(3) GUNSMOKE has scope for improvement over the longer trip. He is certainly bred for it.

(1) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE reserves his best for the Poly but is going further. Still he could get the timing right.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(1) BINGIN BEACH gives the impression she is looking for the longer trip. She is as honest as they come and Gate 1 must boost her chances.

(2) DEMIGOD did not disgrace herself out of maiden company last time. She is a chance from Gate 2 with a light weight.

(10) DAWNOFANEWDAY has fair Western Cape form and could be even better on the Poly. Watch out.

(8) ROTUNDA impressed in her penultimate start but may need a bit further.