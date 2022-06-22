Clean Living can give plenty of sight

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) CLEAN LIVING, the only filly in the race, could make use of her 2.5kg sex allowance and show them a clean pair of heels.

(7) VARTACUS has shown improvement and rates the one most likely to give her a run for honours.

(1) ALWAYS BETTER was a bit disappointing in his second start but should get into the action.

Watch first-timers, especially (6) TRIP TO STATES.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) FLOWERBOMB could get her well deserved win. She placed second in her first two runs.

(11) SILVER WINTER showed up well after pulling up fatigued in an earlier race. She will come on.

(7) INVENTRIX attracted some money on debut and was not disgraced. She can only improve.

(10) SHE’S A KLAWER claims 4kg and with blinkers now on could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(12) KILL SHOT was not far back in all four starts and could win this.

(9) NICE MOVE comes off a lengthy break and if not giving too much start, could finish off strongly.

(13) UP THE IRISH has attracted money in all three starts and the longer trip will suit.

(7) EXPRESS FLYER was fancied on debut but never got into it.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(9) GOOD COUNCIL is going over further. He should be able to beat this field.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE did best when second to Rule Book, however, he has been going up and down recently.

(2) ATLANTIC CITY has not enjoyed his new surroundings but on earlier form could get into the frame.

(3) FLAG BEARER as well as stablemates (10) NODREAMTOOBIG and (11) SONG TO THE SUN could take home lesser cheques.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) KOOL BAIKAL finished 1.75 lengths in front of (5) MINGSHI last time but meets the latter on 5kg worse terms. Over the shorter trip the form could be reversed.

(4) DARK TRAVEL and (7) SILLY FELLA are running consistently thereabouts and should not be far off again.

(1) JUST A MEMORY and stablemate (14) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SUCCESSFUL SECRET was not striding out last time but before that he beat (2) DOUBLE MAGIC by four lengths. If sound, should confirm the form, however the latter goes over further than the minimum trip for the first time and should get a lot closer.

(10) TRUST THE FIRE was also not striding out last time and could get back to best.

(9) WRITTEN IN STONE is running well and could get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(4) COURANTE is having his peak run and should have most scope for improvement. However, she has drawn wide which could prove costly.

(9) BELLA ROSA is looking to capitalise. She should be finishing off strongly and could get up.

(2) IN CAHOOTS and (3) THE MAKWAKKERS are also strong finishers.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(12) OATHKEEPER could get away early from Gate One and keep galloping.

(13) THERMOPYLAE claims 4kg and could come on in heaps.

(4) PARKER GETRIX is threatening and should challenge.

(6) NEVER TO CLEVER has a wide draw to contend with but could get into the reckoning.