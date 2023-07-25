Clear warning sign from Written Towin

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Written Towin (Vlad Duric) flashing home from last to beat Energy Baby and Eruption (No. 3) in the second trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning,

It is only a matter of time before trainer Shane Baertschiger sends his charge Written Towin to the races.

When that day comes, you might want to have something riding on the youngster.

Still a feisty two-year-old – he will turn three on Aug 1 – Written Towin put up an inspiring show at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Under dry conditions and cloudy skies, he produced a tremendous finishing burst to take the heat by almost two lengths.

Forget the time recorded for the Polytrack 1,000m hit-out.

But, if you must know, the winner clocked 1min 03.23sec.

Then again, it was obvious that the pack of six were not out to break any marks.

How not to arrive at that conclusion?

They strolled over the back stretch – hardly raising a sweat or a gallop.

From his spot at the rear, Written Towin could see it all and it suited him fine.

With Vlad Duric in the saddle, he trundled along but slowly began to make inroads into the leading pack.

All the while, Energy Baby (Bernardo Pinheiro), Country Boss (Shafrizal Saleh) and Billy Elliot (Simon Kok) were in a slow battle for the lead.

Eruption (Bruno Queiroz) and Wind Of Dubai (trainer Richard Lim) tried to get a peep-in.

As for Duric and Written Towin, they began their move at the top of the straight.

Peeled out for an unimpeded run to the post, Duric soon had the front-runners covered.

But he still had a firm grip on his galloper and it was only at the furlong mark that he came right into the picture.

Still not urged on – but finishing on his own momentum – Duric brought home Written Towin.

And, job done, the former champion jockey trotted his charge back to the stables where his report to Baertschiger would have been positive.

He would not have been wrong.

Written Towin is gearing up well for his debut.

Tuesday’s hit-out was his second in a month.

And, while the time recorded was a tad slower, the effort and intent was better.

It was on June 28 that Baertschiger sent Written Towin out for his first real sprint.

It was an Official Race Trial and the youngster came through with a passing mark.

That day, he also was slow to settle but came home well enough to get a third placing behind Pacific Victory and Forest Gold.

He returned 1:02.27.

Written Towin is coming along fine. Watch him on debut.

Closer to that, should Country Boss take his place in the starting gates for Sunday’s Class 5 1,400m race, you might want to consider including him in those exotic bets.

The nine-year-old veteran from Tan Kah Soon’s yard put in a solid show in the trial won by Written Towin.

Always up with the leading pack, he hit the front momentarily just after the 600m mark, before he was eased off the pace by Shafrizal.

He eventually finished fourth.

Country Boss has been to the races 62 times and he still can raise a gallop.

Take that outing on May 20.

Ignored at the betting windows, he caught race-goers by complete surprise when he romped in to beat Just Because and hot $13 favourite Mo Almighty in that dash to the line.

Wait. There is more. Country Boss, who on the day was ridden by Kok, paid a huge dividend of $351 for his seventh success.

Tan, when asked to explain the improvement, said that it was probably because his horse had benefited from two recent trials.

Well, right now with Tuesday’s trial done and dusted, Country Boss might just pull off another winning show.

Do not be put off by his age. He does not know that he is nine.

So, ignore him at your own peril.

Duric, who enjoyed a treble last Sunday with Sabah Star, Pacific Warrior and Fight On, was also atop Trial 1 winner Last Supper.

Also a juvenile trained by James Peters, he won in a faster time (1:01.26), beating Behind Player (Saifudin Ismail) by 3/4 lengths.

He, too, is one for the notebook.