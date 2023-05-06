Cleaver Greene too sharp for rivals

Race 1 (1,800m)

All six runners could pull it off.

(6) RAFFLES is ripe and ready to strike. If he sees out out the extra distance, he will the one to beat.

The last two runs of (1) PROPHET must be ignored. He was coughing in one and hampered in the other.

(2) PYROMANIAC never travelled well last time and is capable of a lot better. The gelding was placed in his preceding two starts.

(4) LAGUNA VERDE, (3) ARGO ALLEY and (5) DIESEL AND DUST could also make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) ARCHIMIDES showed up well after a long break and should be a lot fitter now.

(10) YOURE MY SUNSHINE is looking for extra ground. Being a slow starter, he could get cover from a wide draw.

(2) CELTIC RUSH, who was coughing last time when third, is drawn wide. Could challenge with recovery.

Watch newcomers (9) TOTAL SURRENDER and (13) FUSHIMI INARI.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Despite being a two year-old racing over further, (12) DAMOSTAR could be good enough to beat this moderate line-up.

Stable companion (3) A TOUCH OF SUGAR will enjoy the drop in trip. Should not be far off.

(1) HEART OF ETERNITY should relish the longer journey. Must be respected.

(2) COUNT YOUR CHANCES sports blinkers now and could improve.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(7) CLEAVER GREENE is ultra consistent. He will take a power of beating even if only 90 per cent fit.

(2) UNDER YOUR SPELL is racing over a sprint and could flash up fresh.

(1) SUPREME WARRIOR could get into the action if not troubled by breathing issues.

(3) SHOEMAKER, (5) WINTER STORIES, (10) EDEN ROC and (11) MIDNIGHT GEM could earn.

Race 5 (3,200m)

(1) SHANGANI and (2) NEBRAAS meet yet again in the Grade 3 Gold Bowl over 3,200m. This time the 2kg difference could favour Shangani. The duo concede 10kg and more to the rest which is no easy task.

(3) ARUMUGAM will take full advantage. Respect.

(4) FUTURE PEARL stays well but will be tested.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT needed her last run and will come on.

Stablemate (8) CIVIL PRINCESS looks special but never raised a gallop last time. Respect the money.

(5) ROZARA is having her peak run and should be thereabouts.

(6) WINGS OF NIKE is doing well and could get into the trifecta.

(1) MAY QUEEN and (7) STRIKE A MATCH (blinkers) could make the quartet.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) INSATIABLE disappointed last time and has changed stables. Could appreciate a change in scenery.

(4) SAMOA is honest and should give another good run.

(5) LOOKING HOT is doing better and could get into the fight for honours.

(1) DANCING DORA, (6) LOVE BITE, (9) SPLENDID SEASON and (10) STORM JEWEL could make the frame.