Clements again set on ruling 3YO roost

Champion trainer Michael Clements leading in Takanini (Calvin Habib) at his last win on April 16. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Michael Clements aims to restore some gloss to a reputation that has slipped through his grip in the last two years.

Since Countofmontecristo snagged two legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge in 2017, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer went on to make his mark as a master of three-year-olds.

Top Knight (2019), Tiger Roar and Starlight (2021) have cemented that growing status further with four legs won between them.

But since Starlight captured the Classic, the Zimbabwe-born trainer has been dogged by wretched luck in the famed series.

In 2022, his promising filly Alqantur broke down in full view of the grandstand in the Sprint, before Istataba found one better in Golden Monkey in the Classic.

This year, more salt was rubbed into the wound when a five-pronged attack dropped to zero after they were all scratched from the Sprint on April 8. With his yard rocked by a spate of positives for morphine, Clements pulled out all his 11 runners on the day.

While the inquiry is still pending, his horses have since been cleared to compete.

Clements has the bit between the teeth in Saturday’s $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

He cannot clear his name yet – he strongly suspects contaminated feed is behind the positives – but hopes he can regain his “King of 3YO” mantle as soon as possible.

“We always need a change of luck. Fortunately, we have both the quantity and the quality to pre-empt any more bad luck this weekend,” he said.

The Classic quartet – Takanini, Coin Toss, Pacific Hero and Pacific Warrior – were part of the five horses withdrawn from the Sprint, minus Petrograd (pure sprinter meant to contest the first leg only).

As expected, cutting one race out of the equation has altered the dynamics and the pecking order.

For Takanini and Coin Toss, the respective winner and runner-up in the consolation race, a Class 4 (1,400m) one week later, they are racing two weeks apart instead of three.

But Clements sounded confident it would not undermine their chances.

“Three weeks between runs would have been ideal, but both horses have taken their runs well. I’m quite comfortable with them coming back two weeks later,” he said.

“The way Takanini raced at his last start was impressive. He’s a young horse who keeps stepping up when we ask the question.

“His win had a lot of merit and Calvin (Habib) also rode him very well.

“Take nothing away from him, but Coin Toss could have finished closer if he did not lose momentum, not once but twice.

“But it’s great to see him run so well on turf as all his better runs had been on Polytrack.

“He comes into the race with a good chance and will have Daniel Moor up.”

Pacific Warrior, who will be ridden by Marc Lerner, also raced (second) on April 16, for what was a deferred debut. Clements said the shorter lead time would also not suit the son of Snitzel, but the impact is softer given his main target is the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 20.

“Pacific Warrior needed the run but he has come on,” he said.

“He was short of a run. He had a rushed preparation to get him to the 3YO series.

“Again, two weeks between runs does not suit. But, he’s a horse with good ability, and is possibly even better suited over 1,600m, as his Australian form would indicate.”

However, the concern is the opposite for Pacific Hero. The much-vaunted son of Exceed And Excel has stayed in his box since, having not raced since his impressive all-the-way Kranji win on March 25.

“Missing that run in the first leg will be a disadvantage for Pacific Hero,” said Clements, who even made him his favourite in the first leg.

“At his first win, he showed good speed. Whether he can see out 1,400m is a question mark.

“He also had a rushed prep, he doesn’t have a lot of mileage.”

In the light of the myriad changes to the original script, Clements’ soft spot has shifted to Takanini.

“If I had to pick one, I suppose it’d have to be Takanini. The way he won when we stepped him up was very impressive,” he said.

“He would warrant favouritism on Saturday.”