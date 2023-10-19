Clements and Ong lose appeal

The appeals lodged by ex-trainer Michael Clements and trainer Jason Ong against their penalties for positive swabs have been dismissed at separate hearings on Wednesday.

Clements, who ceased training on Sept 30, will have to pay a fine of $50,000, representing a fine of $10,000 each for five morphine cases in March.

Ong, the current leading trainer, will have to pay a $10,000 fine in relation to the presence of 3-hydroxy-N-methylmorphinan in his horse Healthy Baby on May 27.

The painkiller, which is a prohibited substance under the Malayan Racing Association rules of racing, was found in Healthy Baby’s urine sample after he ran second to the Mahadi Taib-trained Imperial Parade in a Maiden race over 1,400m.

In Clements’ case, morphine – another prohibited substance under racing rules – was found in the post-race urine samples of Pacific Star, Fighter, Pacific Hero, Pacific Angel and Real Success.

Pacific Star finished second in Race 3 on March 18, while the remaining four raced on March 25.

Fighter and Pacific Hero won, while Pacific Angel ran second and Real Success was eighth.

All five horses and Healthy Baby were disqualified from their races.

Both Clements and Ong were found guilty of the charges, as the trainer and person responsible for presenting the horses to race.

Ong leads the trainer’s premiership on 47 winners, three clear of defending champion Tim Fitzsimmons.

Despite having already stopped training for three weeks, Clements still sits in third place on 36 winners.

Michael Lee