Clements’ foursome is still awesome

Coin Toss (Simon Kok) reeling off his second win in a Class 4 race (1,100m) on March 12. The Gandharvi Stable-owned galloper will be partnered by A'Isisuhairi Kasim in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

At one stage, trainer Michael Clements hogged nearly half of the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) field.

But this Saturday, he saddles only four of the 15 runners contesting the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer originally entered seven horses.

But he then pulled newcomers Pacific Emperor and Pacific Master out by declaration time.

On Thursday, the squad was whittled down further after Pacific Hero was withdrawn by order of the stewards due to an abnormality in his urine sample. Incidentally, Clements’ last-start winner Fighter was scratched for the same reason from the Class 3 race (1,800m).

Clements, who has enjoyed a great patch in 3YO races with the likes of Countofmontecristo, Top Knight and Tiger Roar, is, however, still heading into the Sprint with a mighty team.

He does rue the non-participation of who was, arguably, the top seed, though.

“Pacific Hero would have started favourite. He won by leading all the way at his second start,” he said.

“He has not done a lot of work since and has maintained his fitness. It’s a pity he won’t run.

“Obviously, the owner (Pacific Stable) is disappointed as we had targeted that race for Pacific Hero.

“But they’ve still got Pacific Warrior, who was, with Pacific Hero, the best two of the Pacific horses.

“We dropped Pacific Emperor and Pacific Master in the end. They were rushed to get there, they’re not as fit as I’d like them to be.

“But they’re fit enough to have their first runs in lesser races.”

Both Pacific Emperor and Pacific Master were one-time winners in Victoria, Australia, before they were imported to Singapore.

They make their Kranji debut on the undercard in the Class 4 and Novice 4 race respectively.

But, on track record and speed of adaptation, Pacific Warrior was by far the standout. The son of Snitzel mixed it with the best in Group company in Sydney and Brisbane when known as Basquiat.

“Pacific Warrior trialled the best, and seems to have better ability than Pacific Emperor and Pacific Master,” said Clements of the one-time Doomben winner (1,615m).

“He’s a miler, but he’ll be okay in the first leg. He’ll be running on.”

Clements has booked his former apprentice jockey Shafrizal Saleh on Pacific Warrior, but had to search further afield for the other three as their last winning partners had other rides.

A’Isisuhairi Kasim and Calvin Habib ride the Gandharvi Stable duo of Coin Toss and Petrograd respectively, while Benny Woodworth is on debut victor Takanini.

The Zimbabwe-born handler had long singled out Coin Toss as his leading hope, even ahead of Pacific Hero, until the barrier draw (16) threw a dampener.

“I thought Coin Toss was my best chance before the barriers came out,” said Clements of the two-time winner by Flying Artie.

“But, as he comes from behind, the barrier is not so terrible.

“The tracks tend to get fast at the end of the day and will favour the front runners, and he may have too much to do on the short course. But I still think he can run a good race.

“Coin Toss has never won on turf, but I still think he can handle it just as well as Poly, if not better.”

Petrograd is also more proven on the all-weather with his two wins recorded over 1,000m, but Clements remains guarded about the son of Russian Revolution.

“Petrograd needs cover in front and on the outside. When he sees daylight too soon, he gets wayward,” he said.

“He did run okay on turf. There’s no reason why he can’t handle it.

“He’s fit and well, and I’ve always rated him. A strong pace will suit him as well.”

Takanini may find the rise to this level more challenging, given his shorter exposure. But Clements would not be surprised if the Argentinian-bred shows some cheek.

“Takanini’s still got a long way to go though he did it easy at his first win,” he said.

“He hasn’t got the best of barriers (11) either. We’ll see how he goes.”