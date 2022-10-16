Clements has an exciting 3YO for 2023

Ejaz (Manoel Nunes) sprinting away in Saturday’s $75,000 Novice event over 1,200m on turf. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

With a handful of three-year-olds having already shown their wares at Kranji, trainer Michael Clements may well be spoilt for choice for the 2023 Singapore Three-Year-Old races.

But, for now, the top seed is probably Ejaz.

After the son of Street Boss got on the scoresheet at his second start on Aug 28, he was even more impressive at his second win in the $75,000 Laughing Gravy 2016 Stakes Novice race over 1,200m on Saturday.

Buried away in the rear division, the chestnut was ahead of only the Donna Logan pair of Montana Flash (Jake Bayliss) and Deception (Simon Kok) for most of the way.

It was eventually left to those three backmarkers to fight out the finish once the runs came up at the top of the straight.

But Ejaz (Manoel Nunes) made up the deficit the quickest.

While the two Logan’s horses powered home late, it was quite obvious they were never going to trouble Ejaz, who won by 1¾ lengths.

The two stablemates were in the end split by just a nose for the runner-up spot, in favour of Deception.

The winning time was 1min 9.63sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

“He’s a horse that we rated really highly. He came with a good reputation in New Zealand,” said Clements. “He did well in the trials there. Our team there rated him.

“At his prep run, he needed the experience, but he has run up to his ability since.

“He’s shown us that he would be better over more ground.

“As Nunes indicated, he’s a horse who has speed, but who can also get back and finish off like today.

“He’ll definitely be one of my horses for next year’s Three-Year-Old series.”

Clements has developed a knack for three-year-olds in recent years, earning the gong in that category three times with Countofmontecristo (2017), Top Knight (2019) and Tiger Roar (2021).

Besides Ejaz, the current nursery has already hatched the likes of Coin Toss, Pacific Star, Petrograd and Shihab. Four more are waiting in the wings.

Clements, who just bought three two-year-olds at the recent Inglis Ready2Race sale in Sydney and will be attending the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs In Training sale on Oct 25, is thinking even longer term.

The Singapore Two-Year-Old series may be discontinued, but he already has such “babies” lined up for the crop of three-year-olds in 2024.

One owner who has come on board of that rejuvenation phase is the Al-Arabiya Stable, Ejaz’s connections.

The local outfit run by Mansoor Gandhi were once one of Clements’ most powerful allies.

They have scaled down since the Covid-19 pandemic, even if they still maintain a strong presence in Malaysia with Kuala Lumpur trainer A.B. Abdullah.

“Al-Arabiya is slowly building up again. They’ve got three horses in Singapore at the moment – Ejaz, Kassab and Shihab,” said Clements.

“But they have bought a few yearlings, who are now two. They will come in later in the year.”

As for Nunes, that fourth Singapore champion jockey title is for all intents and purposes already in his keeping.

The Brazilian ace also saluted aboard Lim’s Craft ($12) and Mr Black Back ($9) to take his score to 66 winners for an unassailable lead of 27 winners, with only six meetings left in the 2022 season.

Wong Chin Chuen, his closest rival, failed to close the gap. He had no winner on Saturday.

But, at a rare return to his old stomping ground in his native Malaysia on Sunday, he saluted twice (Super Happy and Lion King) in Kuala Lumpur.

He had three seconds and two thirds from eight other rides.

Fellow Kranji-based travelling companion Simon Kok also enjoyed a fruitful trip up north.

After a second and a third from six rides, Kok broke through in the last of 12 races aboard Might Is Right.

Mark Ewe, who just relocated from Kranji to Malaysia, secured a double (Shine Shine and San Andreas) from seven rides. Incidentally, both his winners beat Wong’s mounts into second place.