Clements has Istataba in terrific shape

Istataba (Ibrahim Mamat) recording her third Kranji win, in a Class 4 race over 1,600m, on Sept 24.

On paper, she carries the best credentials into the race.

Her last five runs have produced two wins, two seconds and a fourth. It is the kind of report card a kid would like to bring home to his parents.

In the case of Istataba, it is her connections – trainer Michael Clements and the Al Rashid Stable – who must be beaming with satisfaction.

So far, so good. Istataba has done nearly everything right at Kranji and there is plenty that we still have not seen her do.

Well, Istataba was undoubtedly one of the stars on the training track on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by apprentice Ibrahim Mamat, she ran the 600m in 39.4sec.

If she brings that form to the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m on Saturday, her rivals may have a tough time holding her down.

Clements has, by his own admission, stated that he is not done yet for the season. There is plenty of talent in the yard waiting to be unleashed and Istataba must certainly be one of them.

A four-year-old mare bred in Argentina, Istataba has already garnered a huge following among the faithful at Kranji.

And, why not? She has already saluted thrice from only 11 starts.

She is the real deal.

At her last outing on Oct 8, she was tried over the gruelling 2,000m. It was the first time she was attempting anything beyond the mile – and it showed.

She ran fourth to Fighter.

On Saturday, she will be tackling the mile. It is her caper and, in the form she is in right now, a fourth career win looks hers for the taking.

Also impressive on the training track were Always Innocent and All In.

Always Innocent had Matthew Kellady doing the navigating when running the 600m in 37.8sec while All In would have given jockey Simon Kok a good feel when clocking 39.1 for the same trip.

Prepared for the races by Shane Baertschiger, Always Innocent does not seem to realise that he is already seven years old.

A “veteran” with 32 races under his girth, he is now plying his trade in Class 5 – and it suits him just fine.

At his last start on Oct 8, he carried moderate support and was sent off as the $40 mid-table pick.

Ridden by Kellady, he was always in touch with the leading group – but was obliged to race wide throughout the short and sharp 1,000m sprint.

Needless to say, it put paid to his chances.

Still, he dug in and held on to finish fourth. Hyde Park took the honours but two “noses” separated the second, third and fourth runners.

It was a good run and all credit must go to his lanky handler, who has been patient with the old fella.

Always Innocent has been to the races only seven times this season and that fourth placing was his best showing.

But he has had a bunch of trials and will step out for Saturday’s 1,100m contest lacking nothing in condition and confidence.

All In also bears watching in the 11-race card on Saturday.

He worked like a good horse and trainer Steven Burridge would have been pleased with his effort.

Up in the saddle, Kok had him humming along.

Never out to break any land speed record, All In stretched freely, indicating that all is well with the five-year-old.

But the Sebring progeny, who had notched a fourth over 1,710m at Grafton in New South Wales, could be looking for something longer than the 1,400m he has to cover on Saturday.

Do not let that put you off from having a saver on him. If anything, he could be Burridge’s main hope on the day.