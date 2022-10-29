Clements hits first Kranji five-timer

Prodigal (Simon Kok, No. 12) bursting through in the nick of time to land the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m at Kranji on Saturday.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Michael Clements promised a late flourish to the season, and duly delivered with a first Singapore five-timer on Saturday.

But as much as the bonanza might fuel wild hopes of a spectacular finish towards a second crown among the 2020 Singapore champion trainer’s hardcore fans, Clements himself is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“I think it’s too little, too late,” he said.

“My horses are in form for sure, but I still need a few more winners. I’ll definitely make it more interesting in the next four meetings, but I think we’re on the late side.”

For the best part of the second half of the season, the Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean was the forgotten player in the two-horse race between Donna Logan and Tim Fitzsimmons., sitting a fair distance away in third place.

The main protagonists are still locked in a stirring battle that has seen them either tied at the top or trade driving seats in the last two to three months.

They saddled one winner apiece on Saturday – Fitzsimmons with Miracle and Logan with Deception – to still share the lead on 56 winners but woman handler Logan has the edge on a countback for seconds.

But all of a sudden, Clements is no longer the third party safely held at arm’s length after the bumper haul.

Lucky Charm, Greatham Girl, South Of The River, Absolute Radiance and Prodigal have in one fell swoop, sling shot him from 13 winners in arrears to only nine.

Amazingly, he pulled off the feat with a team of only nine runners spread over eight races. If he keeps up the same deadly sniper precision in the remaining four weeks, racing fans could be in for a real treat if it comes down to a three-cornered fight in the home stretch.

“We’ll see what happens. For now, I’ll just enjoy this great day at the office,” he said.

“I’ve had a five-timer back home in Zimbabwe. I’ve had four a couple of times here, but it’s the first time I’ve had five here.”

Prodigal ($41) is arguably the one not many would have guessed could gatecrash the party of five, including Clements, especially as the stable’s top hope in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the 1,600m long course was Istataba.

“Mind-wise, he’s a difficult horse to train,” said Clements.

“In his races, he is consistently fiery and flighty, and he takes a long time to settle. But he has been okay lately, he’s been running fair races over the mile.

“The way Simon (Kok) rides, I figured that kind of patient ride would suit him.”

It also helped that the typically cool jockey was riding in white-hot form. The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice drove Burgundy Lad ($20) and Deception ($18) home in similar thrillers on the undercard, but he certainly deserved plaudits for his tenacity aboard Prodigal.

After coming from off the pace, the Proisir five-year-old looked all poised to put his rivals to the sword at the 200m but, somehow, could not quicken up.

However, Kok’s unyielding efforts paid off when Prodigal sprouted wings late to emerge at the right end of a blanket finish by a head.

Only 1½ lengths separated the first seven home, top to bottom.

Born To Win (Marc Lerner) bloused Atlas (Wong Chin Chuen) out for second spot by a nose while Green Star (Jerlyn Seow) just missed a podium finish by a head.

Istataba (Ibrahim Mamat) looked half a chance up the straight but had to settle for fifth, another ¾-length away. The winning time was 1min 35.06sec.

“He tracked up nicely and I had plenty in hand, but he takes a long time to wind up,” said Kok.

“He got stronger and stronger but I didn’t know he would win until the last 150m.

“He’s still very immature. He’ll get better when he matures and changes his mindset.”

After shedding his maiden tag second-up in May 2021, Prodigal went more than a year without winning before bagging his second race in Class 5 company in July.

Despite his unpredictable nature, three victories and four placings have put more than $125,000 into the bank for the quirkily-named The Functioning Degenerates Stable.