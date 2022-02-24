Clements plans three-pronged attack

Heartening Flyer (No. 5) chasing down Katak in their last race last month.

Touted as one of the horses to watch this year, racegoers will finally get to see what Heartening Flyer can do over the mile.

He goes over the trip in Race 9 on Saturday and his trainer Michael Clements is quietly confident of his charge’s ability.

“He is stepping up to a mile for the first time and we are pretty excited about this,” said Clements of Heartening Flyer, who won a barrier trial with his latest race-partner A’Isisuhairi Kasim aboard last Thursday.

“We’ve always been wanting him to get this distance and he will get it.

“It was a good run last time, but he should be even better over 1,600m.

“He won his recent trial and has maintained his good condition. I believe he can handle the rise in class.”

The five-year-old son of Excelebration has risen rapidly from Restricted Maiden to Class 2 company.

At his last start in a Class 2 race over 1,400m, he was beaten into second place by another smart galloper, the very talented Katak.

With the Tivic Stable-owned gelding aimed at the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile in three months’ time on May 21, Clements is looking to the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m on Saturday as a good guide.

It is especially so, since he will be racing against top-rated gallopers like Katak again, resuming 2018 Singapore Derby winner Jupiter Gold, Sacred Croix, as well as stablemates Top Knight and Trumpy.

The 2020 Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner, Top Knight, ran sixth to the unbeaten Lim’s Kosciuszko at his first start this season three weeks ago.

The six-year-old son of Zoustar has won three times over the mile and will be ridden by his last-start partner Manoel Nunes.

An Argentinian-bred six-year-old by Lizard Island, Trumpy will be partnered by jockey John Sundradas for the first time, but Clements reckons he will find it harder to cope with the rise in class this time.

“Top Knight has improved from his last run and he is in great shape,” said the 2020 Singapore champion trainer.

“He will be better over the Long Course and on a wet track, but the Short Course is okay, too.

“Both Heartening Flyer and Trumpy will be fine on a wet track, too.

“It will be tougher for Trumpy in this class, but this will be a prep run for him towards a Class 3 race over 2,000m in a few weeks’ time.”

For now, and with Clements launching a three-pronged assault on the immediate $100,000 race, racegoers had better pay attention to separating the wheat from the chaff – because even as it stands right now, Race 9 promises to be a cracker.