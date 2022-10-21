Clements' secret weapons are out

South Of TheRiver (Oscar Chavez) has not been sighted since his runaway win in his second start in an Open Maiden race (1,000m) on Jan 8. The son of Statue Of Liberty was sidelined by a tendon injury suffered in that race.

Trainer Michael Clements needs more than 10 wins to come within sniffing distance of the Singaporepremiership-duelling duo of Don-na Logan and Tim Fitzsimmons.

With six meetings left, time is running out for a late flourish at a second title for the 2020 champion. But, though rare, all it takes is a sudden bumper haul to pole-vault the Zimbabwe-born mentor into a three-cornered fight.

Clements, who is in Australia for the horse sale season, is definitely not dropping the bundle on the home front. He may not have the quantity in Saturday ’s six-strong squad but five of them – Shihab,Qaidoom, Lucky Charm, HarryDream and Quarter Back – possess the quality to give the Clements camp something to shout about.

The Japanese-bred Quarter Back has not saluted in 16 months but has been knocking on the door over unsuitable trips.

Clements has a good hunch about the step-up to the 1,400mtrip of the $70,000 Class 3 race,even if pegging back a free-run-ning Red Ocean upfront still makes for a daunting task. “We’ve been waiting for this dis-tance for a while. He goes good over shorter distances but he tends to wind up late,” he said.

Clements will not be on hand atKranji, though. After buying new stock at the Inglis Ready2Race in Sydney on Oct 11, he is staying on for the Magic Millions Gold Coast2YOs In Training Sale on Oct 25.

He will turn on his smartphone to watch the ‘live’ action, just like he did for the barrier trials on Thursday morning. From his team of eight, the yard saved the best for last with new American-bred fillyMagdalene in the fourth trial.

“In America, they don’t do trials and jumpouts like in New Zealand Or Australia,” said Clements.“So, today was more like an edu-cation for her. I wanted Marc Ler-ner to stretch her out a little more.

“This is her third trial. She also had a barrier test. She’s improved,she’s got it all together now.“There is a Restricted Maiden race over 1,100m for her in two weeks' time (Nov 5). Lerner is like-ly to ride her then.”

Magdalene races under Clem-ents’ name, just like two Argenti-nian-breds who shared the same flight pallet to Singapore.

“She’s a filly by Vancouver and came together with two geldings from Argentina, Mehal and Myky-ta.

They were both colts we had to geld. They will be back galloping in early November,” said Clements

“They may have their first start before the end of the season.”It was not just Magdalene who kept Clements away from his Surf-ers Paradise seafood lunch.On the outside, comeback gal-loper South Of The River also caught the eye with an effortless third.

The Statue Of Liberty five-year-old rocked Kranji with a seven-length romp at his second start onJan 8 but has since gone amiss.

“South Of The River was an im-pressive winner at his second start but he had a small lesion to his ten-don shortly after,” said Clements.

“That’s his first prep after the break. He’ll run in the Class 4 raceover 1,000m next on Oct 29.” Clements will definitely have more firepower on Oct 29.

Absolute Radiance, fifth in the same trial, as well as Pacific Star(quiet sixth in previous trial), a late scratching as the first elect on Sat-urday, are the other two bullets.

“Absolute Radiance finished offgood, too. He’s running in Class 5 over the Polytrack 1,600m on Oct29,” said Clements.“He’s out of a Zabeel mare (Daz-zling Heights) and is looking for1,600m.

“He ran second over that dis-tance two runs back and needs a strong rider like Vlad Duric.

“Pacific Star brushed the rails on the way to the barriers and suf-fered some minor abrasions to his rump.

He’s okay.“As he didn’t race, I trialled him today. He’ll run in the Class 41,200m race (turf ) on Oct 29.”