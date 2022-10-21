 Clements' secret weapons are out, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Clements' secret weapons are out

Clements' secret weapons are out
South Of TheRiver (Oscar Chavez) has not been sighted since his runaway win in his second start in an Open Maiden race (1,000m) on Jan 8. The son of Statue Of Liberty was sidelined by a tendon injury suffered in that race.

Former champion trainer banks on more firepower for late flourish to 2022 season

Michael  Lee
Oct 21, 2022 02:23 am

Trainer   Michael   Clements   needs more  than  10  wins  to  come  within sniffing  distance  of  the  Singaporepremiership-duelling  duo  of  Don-na Logan and Tim Fitzsimmons.

With  six  meetings  left,  time  is running  out  for  a  late  flourish  at  a second  title  for  the  2020  champion. But,  though  rare,  all  it  takes  is a sudden  bumper  haul  to  pole-vault the Zimbabwe-born mentor into a three-cornered fight.

Clements, who is in Australia for the  horse  sale  season,  is  definitely not  dropping  the  bundle  on  the home  front.  He  may  not  have  the quantity   in   Saturday ’s   six-strong squad  but  five  of  them  –  Shihab,Qaidoom,    Lucky    Charm,    HarryDream and Quarter Back – possess the  quality  to  give  the  Clements camp something to shout about.

The Japanese-bred Quarter Back has  not  saluted  in  16  months  but has   been   knocking   on   the   door over unsuitable trips.

Clements    has    a    good    hunch about  the  step-up  to  the  1,400mtrip  of  the  $70,000  Class  3  race,even  if  pegging  back  a  free-run-ning Red Ocean    upfront    still makes for a daunting task. “We’ve been waiting for this dis-tance  for  a  while.  He  goes  good over shorter distances but he tends to wind up late,” he said.

Clements  will  not  be  on  hand  atKranji,  though.  After  buying  new stock  at  the  Inglis  Ready2Race  in Sydney  on  Oct  11,  he  is  staying  on for  the  Magic  Millions  Gold  Coast2YOs In Training Sale on Oct 25.

Trainer Jason Lim is not getting ahead of himself as Super Salute lines up in Race 8, a Class 4 1,200m race, on Saturday in a bid to atone for his disastrous Kranji debut on Sept 17
Racing

Super Salute set to make amends

Related Stories

Go on, Hold My Hand in Race 5

Memorial Day has decent chance in Race 4

In search of a brand new Ewe

He  will  turn  on  his  smartphone to  watch  the  ‘live’  action,  just  like he   did   for   the   barrier   trials   on Thursday morning. From his team of eight, the yard saved the best for last  with  new  American-bred  fillyMagdalene in the fourth trial.

“In  America,  they  don’t  do  trials and jumpouts like in New Zealand Or Australia,” said Clements.“So, today was more like an edu-cation  for  her.  I  wanted  Marc  Ler-ner to stretch her out a little more.

“This  is  her  third  trial.  She  also had  a  barrier  test.  She’s  improved,she’s got it all together now.“There   is   a   Restricted   Maiden race   over   1,100m   for   her   in   two weeks' time (Nov 5). Lerner is like-ly to ride her then.”

Magdalene   races   under   Clem-ents’  name,  just  like  two  Argenti-nian-breds  who  shared  the  same flight pallet to Singapore.

“She’s  a  filly  by  Vancouver  and came  together  with  two  geldings from  Argentina,  Mehal  and  Myky-ta.

They were both colts we had to geld. They will be back galloping in early November,” said Clements

“They may have their first start before the end of the season.”It  was  not  just  Magdalene  who kept Clements away from his Surf-ers Paradise seafood lunch.On  the  outside,  comeback  gal-loper   South   Of   The   River   also caught  the  eye  with  an  effortless third.

The  Statue  Of  Liberty  five-year-old   rocked   Kranji   with   a   seven-length romp at his second start onJan 8 but has since gone amiss.

“South  Of  The  River  was  an  im-pressive winner at his second start but he had a small lesion to his ten-don shortly after,” said Clements.

“That’s  his  first  prep  after  the break. He’ll run in the Class 4 raceover 1,000m next on Oct 29.” Clements    will    definitely    have more firepower on Oct 29.

 Absolute  Radiance,  fifth  in  the same  trial,  as  well  as  Pacific  Star(quiet sixth in previous trial), a late scratching as the first elect on Sat-urday, are the other two bullets.

“Absolute  Radiance  finished  offgood,  too.  He’s  running  in  Class  5 over  the  Polytrack  1,600m  on  Oct29,” said Clements.“He’s out of a Zabeel mare (Daz-zling  Heights)  and  is  looking  for1,600m.

“He   ran   second   over   that   dis-tance  two  runs  back  and  needs  a strong rider like Vlad Duric.

“Pacific Star brushed the rails on the  way  to  the  barriers  and  suf-fered  some  minor  abrasions  to  his rump.

He’s okay.“As  he  didn’t  race,  I  trialled  him today.   He’ll   run   in   the   Class   41,200m race (turf ) on Oct 29.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING