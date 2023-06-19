Clements spot-on about weighty issue

Newcomer Greatham Boy (Ibrahim Mamat) beating Super Baby (No. 10, Shafrizal Saleh) easily in Saturday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m at Kranji. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Punters who heeded trainer Michael Clements’ words of caution about his pair of beginners would have gone home happy on Saturday.

In pre-race talks, Leg Day had been hyped up as the ultra-speedy three-year-old who will take some catching.

Two-year-old Greatham Boy was, on the other hand, largely overshadowed.

But Clements pointed out that his second to Leg Day at their last barrier trial on June 17 was not without merit.

Although around six lengths split the stablemates, the 2020 Singapore champion trainer said the 6kg Leg Day (62kg) received from a closing Greatham Boy (68kg) did put things in perspective.

In Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,100m), another 7kg widened the gap further, translating into a staggering 13kg pull in weights.

By virtue of their ages, Leg Day was slapped with 57kg while Greatham Boy had the luxury load of 49.5kg.

Clements nominated his apprentice Ibrahim Mamat, but with the comeback rider unable to use his 4kg claim and riding a ½kg over, Greatham Boy carried 50kg.

It would not have mattered much if he had had another 4kg shaved off.

Greatham Boy ($69) won with the proverbial leg in the air while Leg Day (Manoel Nunes) looked more legless instead, beating only one home.

The $10 favourite did find the front as expected, but without being able to dictate his own terms. Condor (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) eye-balled him throughout.

To be fair, Greatham Boy did not quite have things his way either.

After breaking from the outermost alley, the son of Stratosphere rolled forward, but was trapped three wide on the outside of the two joint leaders.

But the half-brother of Clements’ retired speedy mare Celavi did not look like he was working overtime to keep up.

With no weight on his back, he easily swept to the lead shortly after straightening, and was off and gone in a heartbeat.

Leg Day had already hoisted the white flag while Condor could not press further. But Greatham Boy was not quite out of reach yet.

Super Baby (Shafrizal Saleh), Fire (Ronnie Stewart) and Cash King (Akmazani Mazuki) issued late charges, but to no avail.

Greatham Boy scored with 1¼ lengths to spare from Super Baby. Fire ran third, another neck away.

The winning time was 1min 5.22sec for the Polytrack 1,100m speed dash.

“He had the weight advantage, but he’s also very speedy. He’s a half-brother to Celavi,” said Clements.

“Even if he came from behind in that trial with Leg Day, he also showed speed in his work. It’s just that Leg Day showed even more speed that day.

“But today, Leg Day was pressured and we were surprised he didn’t show the same gate speed. We need to reassess him.

“As for Greatham Boy, he showed a lot of speed from the outside gate to go and sit outside the leaders.

“He got tired in the end, which is very warranted as he was trapped wide and covered extra ground.

“He’s definitely going to be aimed at the Singapore Golden Horseshoe.

“I’ll give him another run until then, but I need to look at what’s available on the programme.”

The Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) makes its comeback after its last running in 2020, and will be held on Singapore Derby Day on July 23.

Greatham Boy was incidentally giving Ibrahim his first win – and 2023 opener – since returning from his ribs and back injuries sustained in a race fall from Magdalene on Feb 18.

“I’m very happy I got my first win back since my injury. I got a lot of support,” said the Malaysian rider.

“My ribs and my back feel okay. My fitness is coming back.”

The Kelantan youngster said Greatham Boy never gave him any cause for concerns even when they punched the breeze for most of the way.

“At first, I wanted to get cover after we jumped, but there was no room on my inside,” he said.

“Even though he was three wide, he was always travelling well.

“The horse has good speed but you can control him. When he jumped, I took hold and followed the leaders until the 450m.

“When I woke him up, he responded with a nice kick.”