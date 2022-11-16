Clements still has three hopefuls

Big Hearted (Simon Kok) sails down the outside to claim the Singapore Gold Cup on a rain-affected track in 2020. Two years later, the gelding is part of a three-pronged attack for Michael Clements.

The rare Queen Elizabeth II Cup-Singapore Gold Cup double will have to wait another year.

The 2022 Group 1 QEII Cup (1,800m) winner Prosperous Return has been scratched from Saturday’s $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

A sprained knee was the reason behind the withdrawal of the Fighting Sun five-year-old.

It is not the first time the Tivic Stable-owned seven-time winner (1,200m to 1,800m) is a no-show on the big stage.

In July, Singapore Derby plans were shelved for a different health reason, though. Despite a smashing comeback first-up from a bleeding attack, trainer Michael Clements felt Prosperous Return would need more prep time.

Clements was obviously disappointed with the latest setback, especially as Prosperous Return had peaked at the right time to figure among the leading hopes. Thankfully, for his fans and connections, it was not a serious injury.

“Prosperous Return sprained his left knee after his gallop last Saturday week,” said Clements.

“He was fine when he came back to the stables but, the next morning, he did not look comfortable.

“We sent him for X-rays and, luckily, there was no damage. The X-rays are all clear.

“We were then hoping he would recover fully in time for the Gold Cup but, unfortunately, he was not able to.

“He’s recovering quite well but he’s not healed enough to run in such a big race like the Gold Cup.

“We’ll just let him rest and bring him back next year.”

The Malcolm Thwaites-trained Navajo II was the last of only two horses to win the Singapore Gold Cup and QEII Cup in the same year, back in 1993.

The Ivan Allan-trained Danzadancer (1990) is the other horse to hold that record.

The QEII Cup was first run in 1972 while the Singapore Gold Cup is two years short of its 100th anniversary.

Clements still has three remaining shots at a second Singapore Gold Cup hurrah since Big Hearted in 2020 – that same Big Hearted, Top Knight and Tangible.

The trio are less fancied than Prosperous Return but the step-up to 2,000m is in their favour, and Clements will also do a rain dance on Saturday morning.

“The 2,000m is what they have all been waiting for. If we could have last Saturday’s race conditions, it would be great,” said Clements, in reference to the rain teeming down on Kranji that day.

“Big Hearted and Top Knight like the sting out of the ground and Tangible is also suited to a wet track. It would enhance their chances if it rains this Saturday.

“They all trialled well last week and I was especially happy with Big Hearted. Tangible also trialled well.

“Top Knight put in his usual run as he’s not a 1,000m horse but he’s fine.”

Clements is also happy with the barrier draws even if all three have drawn more towards the outside of the capacity 16-horse field.

They will likely move one spot in with one of the three standby starters (In All His Glory) drawn in.

“I’m happy enough with all the barriers. Big Hearted (eight) and Top Knight (13) tend to get back in the running, so the outside barriers are okay for them,” he said.

“Tangible has drawn an okay barrier in No. 9. That’s fine for him so, all in all, I’m quite comfortable with my barriers.”

With the 2020 Singapore champion trainer set to finish third on the 2022 log, a Singapore Gold Cup win would restore some gloss to a season which had not always lived up to expectations.

But Clements is already looking ahead – and not in the rear-view mirror.

He is currently replenishing his stock at the two-day Karaka Ready To Run Sale in New Zealand, where he has already opened his wallet.

“Today, I bought a Belardo colt for NZ$100,000 ($84,140). We’ll see what happens tomorrow,” he said.