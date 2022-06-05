Clements’ Tiger in roaring good form

Tiger Roar scoring a comeback victory in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m on turf. He was the third leg of a treble for leading jockey Manoel Nunes. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Singapore Champion Three-Year-Old Tiger Roar’s rousing first-up win on Saturday (June 4) could not have better signalled his intentions of stamping the same status in the Four-Year-Old races this season.

Not seen since his fifth to stablemate Prosperous Return last August, the son of Wandjina was resuming in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m at Kranji.

Opinions had been divided.

The win at his second barrier trial on May 19 suggested he had not lost an iota of his ability.

But the long layoff from knee chip surgery was a dampener.

Class probably still sent him out as the $11 favourite, and even if he duly obliged with a soft 1 1/2-length win, the earlier part of his journey was not without concern.

After dropping at the rear for first-time partner Manoel Nunes as is his usual pattern, nothing looked untoward until he was seen off the bridle a long way from home.

The fears were, however, allayed when he started to improve noticeably round the bend.

The leader Crystal Warrior (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) and Songgong Hera (Krisna Thangamani) were showing plenty of cheek.

But they had no answer to Tiger Roar’s superior finish when turned out loose on the outside.

Now that it was clear the motor was still there, despite all the knee issues, Michael Clements could press on towards those lofty targets with a weight off his shoulders.

“It’s great to see him come back in this form. He’s a horse with a lot of ability. But he needed more time after the injury,” said the trainer.

“It looked like he was making hard work of it at some stage, but he produced a great turn of foot for a great result in the end.

“It was great to see him win over six furlongs first-up. He will now head towards the Stewards’ Cup and eventually the Derby. That’s the plan, anyway.”

The Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m is on June 26, while the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m comes three weeks later, on July 17.

Those two races were previously part of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which has been scrapped. But they remain the benchmarks for four-year-olds.

Nunes is no doubt delighted he has secured a plum ride for those assignments.

But he has not lost sight of a major hurdle on their way.

“He’s a very exciting horse, but we have to see if Lim’s Kosciuszko is going to run as well,” said the Brazilian ace.

“I’ve ridden him in his trackwork and trials, and he showed a very good turn of foot today.

“I was concerned the trip was a bit short, but he was all class. I was actually also concerned he was travelling just fair.

“But, once he switched leads, he was too good.”

With a record that now reads six wins and four placings from 11 starts, Tiger Roar has edged closer to the $300,000 mark in earnings for Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable.

The win also capped a treble for Nunes, who saluted earlier aboard Buuraq and Split Second, the latter handing trainer Steven Burridge his 800th winner at Kranji.

The Australian sits third among the all-time leading trainers at Kranji.

The late legendary trainer Laurie Laxon is way clear on 1,283 winners, while now-retired South African trainer Patrick Shaw’s tally of 830 winners gives Burridge a shot at improving his standing.

But the former jockey was keener to share his latest success with his team, milestone or not.

“It’s pretty good to be behind two great trainers,” he said.

“It’s great to see this horse win, especially for Julie and the boys who own him.

“He needs a wet track, and when it dried out, I was like geez. But we got the monkey off the back.”