Clements waiting for Tangible result

Tangible (No. 8) appears to be trainer Michael Clements’ best hope of his four runners in today’s Race 8, the staying contest over 2,000m for Class 3 gallopers.

If Michael Clements’ one-in-two chance of winning today’s $70,000 Class 3 race (2,000m) were to be translated into even-money parlance, Tangible would arguably accrue the higher share of the short odds with Trumpy a close second.

The Zimbabwean-born trainer’s quartet of runners make up half of the eight-horse field, with the remaining three stablemates being Trumpy, Elite Incredible and Real Success.

On recent form, the skipper’s armband should go to the South African-bred Tangible, the bottomweight at 54.5kg, but Clements can also play a strong trump card in the Argentinian-bred Trumpy, albeit both one-time victors do not win out of turn.

“Tangible is in great form. He has done consistently well in his last couple of runs,” he said.

“The distance is not a problem for him. At his last run over 1,600m, he was looking for further.”

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, who jumps back on today, the former Hong Kong-based seven-year-old raced by the Lucky Stable rattled home for a second place to Strong N Best in a Class 3 race over the Polytrack mile on March 5.

It was a second consecutive runner-up cheque after the one earned in a Class 3 race over seven furlongs in January.

“He comes in well at the weights, and Nunes is on board. He’s the stable elect along with Trumpy, who’s also very well in himself,” added Clements.

“Trumpy has been running on strongly at his last two starts since coming back from a break after the Singapore Gold Cup.

“Distance is not a problem as well, and he’s back in the right class.”

Back-from-suspension Oscar Chavez is booked on the Lizard Island six-year-old, while Jake Bayliss and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin take the rides on the less-fancied Elite Incredible and Real Success, two horses Clements would not write off too hastily.

“Real Success had quite a long break after his tendon injury. He has struggled to find his form for a while, and that’s because he was rated too highly,” said Clements.

“He’s come down to a more competitive rating. I’ve been waiting to see him show his real form.

“Elite Incredible is very similar to Trumpy as in he’s also back in the right class.

“He’s an on-pace front runner who has put in some ordinary runs of late, even if the last start was quite good, he was running on strongly.”

