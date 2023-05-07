Clements wins 3YO Classic with Coin Toss

Daniel Moor steering $36 chance Coin Toss to a slashing win in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) at Kranji on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

On a day the world watched England crown her new king, trainer Michael Clements regained his own mantle as Kranji’s “King of Three-Year-Olds” on Saturday.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer earned that title during the golden era of Countofmontecristo (2017), Top Knight (2019) and Tiger Roar (2021).

After Coin Toss outsmarted his peers in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge’s second leg, the $150,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), Clements was both happy and relieved.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean has slipped under the radar since Starlight claimed the 2021 version of the Classic.

Causes ran the whole gamut of racing mishaps. Horse who broke down (Alqantur), finding one better (Istataba), morphine cases (still unresolved) that led to the scratching of four runners, and last but not least, last Saturday’s washout.

“That flower bath worked,” he said in jest, referring to the old ritual he joked he would take to ward off the 3YO jinx.

“It’s great to win a 3YO race again, but I just told Chopsy (assistant trainer Michael White) we only won a leg in odd years since 2017.

“I think we shouldn’t bother having any runners next year.”

Clements’ self-deprecation certainly does not do justice to his good affinity for 3YO’s, as depicted by the Classic’s final run-on.

Besides the winner Coin Toss ($36), and bar Pacific Hero who led and faded to run last (unsuited by the trip, anyway), the other two ran very well. Pacific Warrior just missed fourth by a short head with luckless favourite Takanini sixth.

But such success does not come without strong financial muscle.

Coin Toss is the first Singapore Group winner for the Gandharvi Stable of Indian digital health entrepreneur Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

A virtual unknown when they took over Oscar Racing’s Muraahib in 2021, the outfit has since grown in leaps and bounds – not just locally, but around the world.

Gandharvi has been a growing presence at horse sales, splashing the cash on stock bred in the purple in Australia and the United States. At Kranji, their stable has grown to five horses under Clements, including Coin Toss and Petrograd.

“Kuldeep Singh has come into racing in a big way,” said Clements.

“It’s great to see him win a Group race, especially here as they put a lot of money in racing in Singapore.

“He woke up early in Boston to watch the race. Straight after the win, he got on the phone and called me. He was naturally elated.

“Coin Toss is a horse I selected for him. He cost A$175,000 (S$156,200) at the Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale.”

Clements said that the well-named son of Flying Artie out of Headsup was not the blue-eyed boy of his 3YO cohort this year.

It was only after the yard’s top gun Ejaz was out injured that the penny dropped for Coin Toss.

“Initially, he was to some degree the underdog,” said Clements.

“Petrograd’s done well and looked like the better of the two. Coin Toss never really showed up as he had won only on Polytrack, that’s why he was ignored.

“He ran on Poly, more by circumstances, not by choice. We always felt that, as he was an Australian-bred, he can go on turf.

“He’s always had a lot of potential. He’s been a real genuine performer, he always gives his best.”

Speaking of “best”, Ricardo Le Grange’s Bestseller – runner-up to January in the first leg – ran another belter, but was again second best. Luxury Brand was again third while January took fourth place.

Clements praised Daniel Moor for a ride he had plotted for the Australian jockey for quite a while.

“Dan rode a great race. He’s done his homework, he knew where he wanted to be,” said Clements.

“That’s the horse’s style of racing. He gets back, takes it easy but finishes strong; he’s a good closer.”

After opening his 2023 account with February at Day 2 of his seventh Kranji visit, the Group 1-winning Moor doubled up in a Group 2 event for good measure.

“Michael reached out to me several weeks ago, and asked me to ride Coin Toss in the 3YO series,” said Moor, whose previous biggest win at Kranji also came for Clements with Countofmontecristo in the 2019 Group 2 Merlion Trophy.

“I only watched a few of his replays to know he’s the one. He’s won really well today.”

Clements said the mile of the third leg, the Group 2 Singapore Guineas on May 20, will suit Coin Toss even better, as well as Pacific Warrior and Takanini.

“Coin Toss likes to switch off, he’s more of a miler, like Pacific Warrior and Takanini,” he said.

“Pacific Warrior was really good to finish the way he did at his second run at this level.

“Takanini, unfortunately, did not get a clear run. He was a good thing beaten to some degree.”

Saturday's Singapore results: satres07.pdf