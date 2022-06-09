Cliffs Of Dover is prepared for winning debut

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) CLIFFS OF DOVER looks to be a newcomer with ability. He could win.

(3) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR did not show much on debut but could improve.

(4) FOR BIDDEN BEAST tends to lack a strong finish but could earn some minor money.

(7) KUZNETSOV improved on his local debut and should be right there at the finish again.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(12) RED SPHERE has shown promise. She looks the right one in this line-up.

(2) BAVARIAN JET needs to do a bit more to win but could earn some money.

(5) DOUBLE DESTINY was only fair on debut but is capable of improvement.

Stable companion (7) LADYHAWKE did not show her best last time but has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons.

(8) LIKEABLE has been a disappointment but has a place chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) BACK TO FORMENTERA is unreliable but did run last week to finish second. The filly has an obvious winning chance.

(1) FOR ALL WE KNOW was not disgraced on local debut. She should do even better this time.

(2) JAPAN APPROVAL is making her local debut and probably needs a longer distance.

(3) MISS UNITED STATES and (5) MISS ROSE tend to lack a strong finish but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL MARK and (3) PSYCHEDELIC ERIC are stablemates who are battling to win. But this is a weak field. They could be fighting out the finish.

(2) KING OF LUV is in good heart and should fight out the finish.

(4) GLOBAL BEAT showed improvement in his second start but it is stable companion (7) PAULLY who has Cheyne astride, so take that hint to heart.

(5) INTO THE STORM and (8) VERIFIED are capable of vast improvement. Both are trained by Gavin Smith.

RACE 5 (2,700M)

(1) ANSE LAZIO is returning from a break. If fit and well, the drop in class from some feature races could see him spring a surprise.

(2) ANCIENT TIMES, (3) FIND ME UNAFRAID and (6) PEACE IN OUR WORLD have been in good form. They are not out of it.

(7) MISS ORANGE is unreliable but the conditions of the race favour her.

(8) FLOWER OF SAIGON is consistent and should be in the finish again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SANTA THERESE and (2) MUSICAL GLITCH stand out. When they met at this course last year, there was only a neck separating them. There is not much change in the weights, so they could fight out the finish. Santa Therese is probably the more reliable of the pair.

(4) STEP LIVELY was not far behind last time and could earn.

(6) CALANDRA returned to form with a dead-heat win, so can earn.

(3) PRETTY BETTY is returning after a break and a change of trainer. She is worth watching.

(9) RATTLE MOUSE was unlucky last time but this is a tougher race. Still, he is not without a chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) HAN SOLO may have just needed his last run. His form before that was pretty good. He could be the one to beat.

(2) PHOENIX remains in good form and could be a danger. In her last four starts, she has a win, two seconds and a fourth.

(4) CAIRON has lost his way. It is, however, quite possible those races stretched him and he is one to include in the large exotics.

(11) COFFEE BREAK is in good form. He has two wins and a second in his last three starts.

(15) GOLD ROCK finds it hard to win but could earn some more money.

RACE 8, (1,000M)

(2) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS has lost his form but could win a race like this. Trainer Alan Greeff has a host of runners.

(3) QUICK COUNT, (5) WINTER ASSEMBLY and (11) ROYAL WELCOME have to be consider in what is a tough race to end the night.

(9) PRINCESS DEB’S won a nice race last time and could be better than rated.

(7) VEGAS GOLD, (13) SOWETO ROSE and (12) JEAN PAUL are also possible winners.